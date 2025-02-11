Tuesday Trap Games and Nick Sheridan's Job Title on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get back on track by welcoming Mason Woods back into "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" for some Tuesday fun. The program gets Woods' thoughts on the Super Bowl and the Crimson Tide's basketball game against Arkansas before collectively diving into Nick Sheridan's defined role and Alabama's game against the Texas Longhorns.
The program opens with Woods who didn't have a chance to react to the Philadelphia Eagles victory in Super Bowl LIX on Monday before getting into the basketball over the weekend. Woods gives his perspective on the Alabama-Arkansas game before we start moving into the week ahead.
Tuesday kicks off a great week of college basketball as the SEC has an outstanding slate of midweek games. Can Alabama and Auburn both avoid traps on the road as the Iron Bowl of Basketball looms large on Saturday? What should the Crimson Tide be concerned with as they head to Austin on Tuesday for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns?
The show continues and concludes with Alabama football coach Nick Sheridan having his 2025 coaching role revealed. Sheridan is set to coach the quarterbacks in a pivotal season that will see Alabama turn to an inexperienced player to lead the offense. Why was Sheridan moved to coach the signal callers? How can he help get the most out of a young group? What should we expect out of the 2025 offense?
