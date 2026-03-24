Tyler Fay, Noah Williamson Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

What a week for Alabama athletics.

The headliner was, of course, Alabama basketball advancing to its fourth straight Sweet 16 with wins over Hofstra and Texas Tech. But baseball tried its best to take the spotlight, delivering an electric series sweep of ranked Florida to get its season back on track. Elsewhere, softball survived a scare from Missouri and gymnastics received its NCAA Tournament draw. The only damper came on Monday, when Kristy Curry's women's basketball team was eliminated in the Round of 32.

Regardless, the wins on the hardwood and diamond produced numerous standout performers. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of March 16 - March 23, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Amari Allen

Allen had this award in a chokehold for much of the season, but had a significant drop in production over the past few weeks. He stepped up when it mattered in the tournament, scoring in double figures in both of Alabama's wins and looking like the version of himself that drew NBA Draft attention throughout the early winter.

Allen scored all 11 of his points in the second half of Alabama's Round of 64 win over Hofstra to help the team put the game out of reach. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the two games.

Victory Onuetu shoved Taylor Bol Bowen to the ground and had to be seperated.



Look at Amari Allen here. Bol Bowen was clapping at Oneutu as he walked to the bench and the freshman ran over to pull him back to the team pic.twitter.com/37Lvjq4Wrf — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 20, 2026

Athlete of the Week: Tyler Fay

This one is a no-brainer. Despite a number of impressive basketball performances, what Fay did on Friday night was undeniable. The former walk-on became the first Alabama pitcher to throw a nine-inning no-hitter in 84 years, earning D1Baseball's Golden Spikes Player of the Week Award in the process. Fay threw 132 pitches against a ranked Florida team while outdueling one of the best pitchers in the country in Liam Peterson.

For as impressive as Latrell Wrightsell's 24-point Round of 32 outing and Labaron Philon's pair of near-triple-doubles were, there simply could be no other winner here.

For the first time since 1942 an Alabama pitcher has thrown a 9 inning no hitter



Welcome to history Tyler Fay

pic.twitter.com/dhIWzyYzrQ — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 21, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Brady Neal

There were not many clutch moments to choose from this week as men's basketball comfortably won both games, and the women's team fell short in the fourth quarter against Louisville in the Round of 32. Enter Brady Neal, who recorded 11 RBI over the weekend and was named SEC Player of the Week.

With Alabama in an intense Sunday afternoon game against Florida, Neal delivered two massive hits to seal the series sweep. The first was a sixth-inning grand slam on the heels of Justin Lebron getting plunked that extended Alabama's lead from one run to five. After Florida responded with three runs in the next frame, Neal put the game out of reach in the seventh with a bases-clearing three-RBI double.

Alabama's Justin Lebron was not happy with this hit by pitch. His teammate Brady Neal hit a grand slam on the next pitch



Florida third baseman Sam Miller was ejected while jawing with Lebron during the home run trot



(h/t @11point7) pic.twitter.com/WNjxbXQKzb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 22, 2026

Glue Guy of the Week: Noah Williamson

Williamson made two threes all season for Alabama.

He hit three in two games over the weekend.

First came the garbage time corner bucket to get him on the board against Hofstra, a satisfying moment that capped off a fun day for the team. Then, the main event, an eight-point, two rebound, two assist day against Texas Tech that represented his second most productive game in a Crimson Tide uniform.

Williamson did not miss a shot in either game. He displayed the court vision that Nate Oats had hyped up preseason with the two assists, and also set multiple highly effective screens. Regardless of what Williamson does the rest of the season, it was a satisfying performance from a guy that Alabama fans had wanted to see succeed very badly.

I need another Noah Williamson legacy game on Friday pic.twitter.com/EU0fSZVrlh — Hunter Brantley (@hunterbrantley8) March 23, 2026

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