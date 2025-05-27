Tyler Ras Placed on Fayetteville Woodpeckers' IL: Roll Call, May 27, 2025
Former Alabama baseball two-way player Tyler Ras, who did his best work as a pitcher in a college career that ended after the 2021 campaign, was placed on the injured list by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.
The Woodpeckers are the Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. According to Ras' transactions log on MLB's website, he signed a minor league pact with the organization on May 2. He came into a game last week only to get hurt during his warm-up pitches.
Ras has not cracked the big leagues yet, and owns a career 5.02 earned run average across 56 games without any starts. His stay on the injured list has initially been set at seven days; this timeframe is not necessarily set in stone.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics events scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama Athletics results.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who came to Tuscaloosa as an LSU Tiger in 2019 and defeated Alabama, recently said that former Crimson Tide wideout Jermaine Burton "has taken it very seriously and has matured."
- The Alabama baseball team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. It's the third straight appearance in the field of 64 for the program. Sophomore Crimson Tide reliever Austin Morris was fired up as he reacted to the news.
- Former Crimson Tide golfer and multi-time major winner Justin Thomas has some new clubs.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 95 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum
- May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.
- May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do."- Mario Cristobal on Da'Ron Payne