Under Armour All-American Game Recap, ReliaQuest Bowl Reaction and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's episode of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," talk a wide array of Crimson Tide topics and also dive into the second round of the College Football Playoff.
The pair opens the show discussing the future of Alabama football, recapping the Under Armour All-American game which took place this week and saw four Tide signees suit up. Quarterback Keelon Russell, offensive lineman Micah Debose, tight end Marshall Pritchett and cornerback Dijon Lee all helped lead Team Icon to a 31-19 victory.
Russell went down with an apparent injury in the third quarter of the game, but by his own account is, "all good." He finished the day 7-of-11 for 120 yards and a touchdown through three quarters of play.
Pritchett also left the game with an apparent injury, but like his future signal caller, it did not appear to be serious.
Debose helped Team Icon post over 300 yards of offense on top of its impressive scoring output, while Lee helped limit Team Unstoppable, finishing the day with three tackles, a pass deflection and an interception.
The duo also recapped the second round of the College Football Playoff which saw Texas Defeat Arizona State, Ohio State dominate Oregon, Penn State take down Boise State and, finally, Notre Dame outlast Georgia.
The show ends with a discussion regarding Alabama's lackluster offensive performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl againt Michigan. The Tide mustered a measly 260 yards of offense and just 13 points, all while turning the ball over three times.
