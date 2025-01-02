Alabama Quarterback Signee Keelon Russell Leaves Under Armour All-American Game with Apparent Injury
Alabama quarterback signee Keelon Russell left the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday, January 2nd with what looked to be an ankle injury after a going down on a sack on the third quarter.
Russell's right ankle was twisted underneath himself as he attempted to escape a sack from Ole Miss commit JaReylan McCoy. He attempted to walk off the field, but ultimately went down and was assisted off the field by two of his teammates.
He was later seen on the sideline with ice on his right ankle, and told the ESPN2 broadcast crew that, "His day was done."
Prior to his exit, Russell had completed nine passes for just over 80 yards and a score and had helped guide Team Icon to three scoring drives through three quarters of action. He also had been active on the ground, picking up over 20 rushing yards and even running in a two-point conversion in the first quarter.
The electrifying 5-Star quarterback prospect put together an incredible senior season at Duncanville High School in Texas this year. He threw for over 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns, and was even named the Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year.
Russell is expected to be in the mix for Alabama's starting quarterback job in 2025, but it is unclear whether or not this injury could now affect that.