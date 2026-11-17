Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Theo Fernandez laments the current state of college athletics.

The past week has given us dozens of examples of some of the worst the current era of college sports has to offer.

Sam Leavitt left the field before LSU's alma mater was played after the Tigers' loss to Texas. That's right, a player that the school paid well into the seven figures for, showing a blatant disregard for the fanbase that had supported him.

We've seen countless videos of once-vibrant stadiums that have emptied out this season. Fans are losing interest in programs that aren't competing for College Football Playoff spots, and it is easy to see why.

The role that money plays in college sports continues to grow. Fans are expected to spend more of it to support schools that are still largely competing at the same level, while the value of the overall product continues to decrease.

College sports are at an inflection point. The NCAA has worked to destroy everything that has made it special, but as long as the passion of the fanbases remains, the product remains fundamentally intact.

So will that passion remain? I sure hope so. I don't want to imagine a world without the cultural windfalls that come from college sports — you may think that's a dramatic statement, but it is not.

We'll see how things develop. We'll see if, in 10 years, parents are still raising their kids to live, breathe, and sleep college football. We'll see if one of the greatest American traditions can survive an organization that has tried to sabotage it.

Frankly, I don't have much hope.

The above video is a part of Tuesday's episode of Fernandez & Friends, BamaCentral's new biweekly podcast. Watch the full segment below!

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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