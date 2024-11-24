Week 13 College Football Chaos Changing Playoff Landscape: Roll Call, November 24, 2024

“I went in and gave a regular pep talk and I said we need to let all naysayers know..



Terrion Arnold and Jalen Milroe made it a public thing..



That became the rallying cry of our team”



YES IT DID COACH 😂😂 #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/2Fz2OWTNdV pic.twitter.com/Zw90nIigH7