Week 13 College Football Chaos Changing Playoff Landscape: Roll Call, November 24, 2024
As the College Football Playoff looms under its inaugural 12-team format, alterations in the rankings are inevitable with major wins and losses for some of the nation's top programs this season.
A chaotic day of ranked losses across the Week 13 slate is bound to give the CFP committee a brutal challenge come Tuesday's weekly rankings, and the same goes for No. 7 Alabama, who fell to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road.
The following ranked teams (using the CFP placements) lost in Week 13:
- No. 5 Indiana fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 38-15
- No. 7 Alabama fell to Oklahoma, 24-3
- No. 9 Ole Miss fell to Florida, 24-17
- No. 14 BYU fell to No. 21 Arizona State, 28-23
- No. 15 Texas A&M fell to Auburn, 43-41
- No. 16 Colorado fell to Kansas 37-21
- No. 19 Army fell to No. 6 Notre Dame, 49-14
It's worth mentioning that although No. 4 Penn State won its game today against Minnesota, the 26-25 final score against a now-6-5 team can be puzzling for the CFP committee. The same could be said for No. 12 Boise State, who narrowly defeated now-2-9 Wyoming 17-13.
So what will the shakeup look like on Tuesday night?
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Doris Lemngole won the NCAA Cross Country Individual 6k National Championship; Overall, the Alabama women's team finished in 10th place while the men's team was 18th.
- Football: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
Did You Notice?
- Legendary former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban revealed on ESPN's College GameDay that he actually created the viral LANK (Let All Naysayers Know) acronym that took over the sport last season. It was believed that Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and former Alabama and current Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold coined the phrase.
- Alabama basketball commit and signee London Jemison had a stellar performance at the National Prep Showcase. Jemison chose the Crimson Tide over the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 21.
- Bama in the NFL news for Crimson Tide defensive backs: safety Eddie Jackson was waived by the Baltimore Ravens, the aforementioned Terrion Arnold (groin) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin, knee) won't play on Sunday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.
November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."
November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.
November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.
November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that."- Nick Saban when Alabama beat Auburn '12