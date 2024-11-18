Alabama Basketball Officially Signs Three Players to 2025 Class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats announced on Monday that 2025 commits Amari Allen, Davion Hannah and London Jemison signed their National Letter of Intents, officially becoming future members of the Crimson Tide.
"We are excited with the quality of talent we were able to bring in with this class, while adding three great people that will add value to our program," Oats said in a press release. "Amari, Davion and London each have a chance to play at the next level due to their ability to play multiple positions with great size, high IQ and skill level. We are excited to welcome both them and their families to the Alabama basketball program."
Amari Allen, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound elite wing talent in the 2025 class, announced last week that he officially signed with Alabama, becoming the first member of the class to do so. He has been committed to the Crimson Tide since September.
Allen is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, and the 13th ranked small forward in the nation. He is a lengthy perimeter player with the ability to score at will and also has the physical prowess to press teams defensively. He has all the tools to succeed in Oats' system.
"Amari is an elite wing that has the ability to play multiple positions due to his size, IQ and high skill level," Oats said in the press release. "Over the summer Amari proved to be an efficient scorer, shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line and is a great fit for our style of play, in a modern era of college basketball."
Consensus 4-star shooting guard Davion Hannah from the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder transferred to the Link Academy in June of this year ahead of his senior season of basketball.
The Link Academy Lions are one of the nation's premier basketball prep teams, having won the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other top high school teams in the country along the way.
"Davion possesses elite athleticism that is showcased in the open court and has great size, giving him the chance to play a multitude of positions," Oats said in the press release. "At 6'6" with a 6'10" wingspan, he fits the mold of how we are trying to play just like the other guys we have brought in."
The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder out of St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. committed to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 22. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.
Jemison chose the Crimson Tide over the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals. Vanderbilt, Virginia and Syracuse were previously on the list before he cut it down to three on Sept. 16. Jemison received an offer from Alabama head coach Nate Oats, assistant Preston Murphy and company, on May 31. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 6, per 247 Sports.
"London is a combination of great size at 6'8" and his IQ for the game is elite," Oats said in the press release. "Throughout our time recruiting London, he possessed one of the best shot charts we have ever seen. His talent and size aside, he is known as a proven winner and fits the mold of how we are trying to play."