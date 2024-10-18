What Alabama Has to Do To Win in Knoxville on The Joe Gaither Show
It's a Week 8 edition of Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show" as we focus heavily on the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee. We're blessed to have Caleb Sisk of Tennessee Volunteers On SI join us to give us the Volunteers perspective as well as our friends Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver of BamaCentral to preview their trip to Knoxville.
The show begins with Sisk as he outlines some of the troubles Tennessee has faced over the last few weeks. Sisk details first year starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and how he's done with Josh Heupel as there have been a lot of good and bad throughout the first six games. What kind of loss is Kennan Pili? How has transfer Lance Herd been so far? Is there any stopping Dylan Sampson? Sisk gives us the ins and outs of the Volunteers before leaving us with a prediction.
We then turn to De Siver and Windham as the pair help us parse what we saw last weekend against South Carolina and what we may see tomorrow in Neyland Stadium. How much of the season struggles can be attributed to the transition to head coach Kalen DeBoer? Can the team build off last week's win and start playing dominant football again?
