What is the Best Bama in the NFL Matchup for Week 6? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the best NFL Week 6 matchup featuring numerous former Alabama standouts.
Week 6 is already here, meaning the conclusion of this week's slate will be the one-third mark of the NFL regular season.
There have been several teams that have impressed so far, but the 4-1 Washington Commanders and the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens are near the top of the list. These two franchises will face off on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CBS (depending on location).
The Commanders have already matched last season's win total, and that's due to a variety of reasons, including the hiring of Dan Quinn as the team's head coach, rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels, the plethora of offseason roster additions, but also the rushing efforts of running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Daniels is a frequent runner, but despite being in a crowded backfield that also includes two running backs who have received 15-plus carries thus far, Robinson is the clear-cut No. 1 option for handoffs as he's logged 73 rushing attempts (11th-most in the NFL) for 325 yards (14th-most) and five touchdowns (tied for second-most). The 98th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is easily on pace for career-bests in each of those categories.
While they're off to relatively slow starts for their standards, the Commanders have two of Alabama's most elite defensive linemen in two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen and one-time Pro Bowler Daron Payne, who have both been cornerstones to Washington for quite some time. The two of them, along with Crimson Tide product Phidarian Mathis are expected to clog the trenches against Baltimore, but that won't be easy.
Allen, Payne and Mathis will have the practically impossible task of stopping Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who currently leads the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game at 30-years-old. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner also surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards and 100 career touchdowns last week.
Ravens three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and backup safety Eddie Jackson, who made two Pro Bowl appearances earlier in his career, will have the challenge of shutting down Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, among others in their high-powered offense. That said, it is uncertain at this time if Humphrey will play on Sunday as he's questionable with a leg injury.
Should Humphrey be available, he and Jackson, two of Alabama's best former members of the secondary, will also come face-to-face with Robinson when he inevitably reaches the secondary with the ball in his hand.