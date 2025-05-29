Bama Central

What Labaron Philon's Return Means for Alabama Basketball: Just a Minute

How Philon's announcement shapes the Crimson Tide's roster heading into next season.

Katie Windham

Mar 15, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena
Mar 15, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver discuss the news that shocked Alabama basketball fans late Wednesday night with Labaron Philon announcing his return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season.

Alabama basketball fans got some unexpected news late Wednesday night as Labaron Philon announced that he would be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.

Philon was a fringe first-round pick and had initially seemed open to a return to Alabama before telling reporters at the combine that the door was closed. Whether or not it was a change of heart, different feedback from NBA teams or a new NIL offer, it doesn't really matter. Nate Oats now has his point guard for next season.

Philon instantly solves Alabama's point guard problem, adds more depth to the roster and much-needed experience. He also obviously has a ton of talent as someone that was being considered by NBA teams as a potential first-round selection. With Philon back on the roster, it moves the Tide back into being a contender in the SEC and nationally.

This also likely means Oats and his staff can stop perusing the portal. The roster was already at 11 scholarship players, and Philon makes 12. Oats had previously said he was happy with where the roster was, but he's probably a lot happier now.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama