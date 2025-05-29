What Labaron Philon's Return Means for Alabama Basketball: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver discuss the news that shocked Alabama basketball fans late Wednesday night with Labaron Philon announcing his return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season.
Alabama basketball fans got some unexpected news late Wednesday night as Labaron Philon announced that he would be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.
Philon was a fringe first-round pick and had initially seemed open to a return to Alabama before telling reporters at the combine that the door was closed. Whether or not it was a change of heart, different feedback from NBA teams or a new NIL offer, it doesn't really matter. Nate Oats now has his point guard for next season.
Philon instantly solves Alabama's point guard problem, adds more depth to the roster and much-needed experience. He also obviously has a ton of talent as someone that was being considered by NBA teams as a potential first-round selection. With Philon back on the roster, it moves the Tide back into being a contender in the SEC and nationally.
This also likely means Oats and his staff can stop perusing the portal. The roster was already at 11 scholarship players, and Philon makes 12. Oats had previously said he was happy with where the roster was, but he's probably a lot happier now.