Labaron Philon Returning to Alabama
Alabama guard Labaron Philon is returning to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore campaign, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL Collective.
The Crimson Tide freshman phenom previously said that he was staying in the 2025 NBA Draft process. May 28 was the final day that he could either stay in the draft process or withdraw, and now everything has changed.
Philon said during his draft announcement that he was "all in" on the process to reach the next stage. On April 28, Philon explained on "The SchuZ Show" that he still is 100 percent focused on the draft "but things could change."
On May 14, he reinforced his commitment to the draft as he closed the door on a potential return to Alabama. But he's changed his mind.
Philon became a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft as he's been included in many mock drafts for quite some time. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
He's been projected to go between the late first round and the early second, but his return for a sophomore campaign likely means that he wants his draft stock to soar even higher.
Philon will likely be the top scoring option and primary ball-handler on the 2025-26 roster. He's the only returning starter from last year's team.
With the addition of Philon, Alabama still has one spot available for next year's team. Here's a look at the roster, accompanied by each player's position and status.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Roster
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
G Labaron Philon (Returns as a sophomore).
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)