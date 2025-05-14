Bama Central

How Nate Oats is Managing Alabama's Available Roster Spots

The Crimson Tide head basketball coach weighed the pros and cons of currently having 11 players on the 2025-26 roster.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts in the second half against the Robert Morris Colonials during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Alabama men's basketball has been through a lot of changes this offseason.

Four members of its starting five exhausted their collegiate eligibility, and freshman Labaron Philon, the fifth starter, declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Additionally, four players from the 2024-25 team entered the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide also added four incoming transfers in the past couple of months. All of this is on top of Alabama signing three recruits from the 2025 class.

Nevertheless, Alabama has 11 players currently on its 2025-26 roster. In other words, head coach Nate Oats and company still have the option to add two more athletes to the roster as we've hit the middle of May.

"The roster has been the top priority," Oats said on Tuesday morning at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham. "We've got 11 guys on the roster right now on scholarship. Probably going to fill at least one more and see what happens. There are still some decent guys out there. If we went into the season with just these 11, I think we'd be fine.

"But as you saw last year, some injuries happen. You need some depth. We're looking at a couple of guys. We'll see who is pulling their name out of the draft that's still in the portal. There are options out there like that.

"But the 11 guys we've got, we've kind of said moving forward that it probably looks ideally like a third, a third and a third. Meaning, if you end up with 12 or 13 guys on the roster, a third of them are the guys returning, a third of them are freshmen and maybe a third of them are guys in the portal."

Oats explained how Alabama has "got it similar now" to his current plan. Here's a look at the roster, accompanied by each player's position and status.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Roster

F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)

