What Went Wrong Against Oklahoma on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's letdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. We take a few disappointed voicemails and then chat about the Alabama special teams errors and the ways the Sooners defense disrupted the Alabama offense while leaving some flowers for the Alabama defense.
The program opens on the voicemail line as Dax, Steve and Cam all called to leave their thoughts on this week's loss to Oklahoma. Dax called right after the game so was full of emotion, while Steve discussed how this loss has been coming, but Cam turned our eyes forward to a troubling proposition on The Plains.
Alabama's Offense Struggling With Pressure: Things I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Loss to Oklahoma
After our voicemails, we discussed the Crimson Tide special teams as the forgotten phase destroyed Alabama's chances to win the game. Which aspect was the worst? The Crimson Tide's punt coverage, Ryan Williams fumbling on punt return, or Conor Talty missing another short kick and blowing a fuse?
We turn from special teams into offense, where the Crimson Tide tallied over 400 yards but made critical errors that cost the team the game. What did Oklahoma do defensively to confuse the offensive line? Are the Alabama wide receivers living up to the preseason hype? What went into the offensive line decisions this past week and did it make the run game better?
Purdue Outmuscles Crimson Tide and Football Friday: Alabama Oklahoma Edition on The Joe Gaither Show
Lastly, we turn to the biggest positive of the game as Alabama's defense played well throughout the contest. The unit played well, but still left plays on the table. Who stood out for the Alabama defense?
