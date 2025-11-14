Purdue Outmuscles Crimson Tide and Football Friday: Alabama Oklahoma Edition on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Theo Fernandez as we break down the Crimson Tide's basketball loss at home to the Purdue Boilermakers before playing our usual Friday games. We turn from basketball to football and discuss the Alabama keys to victory against Oklahoma, identify our three players to watch, and make our picks for the weekend.
The program opens with sadness and disappointment as Alabama lost a marquee basketball matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers in Coleman Coliseum. Our trio discusses Matt Painter's coaching job and the ways he made things difficult on Nate Oats. The Boilermakers exploited bad matchups on both sides of the floor and took Alabama out of its game. What can the Crimson Tide take away from the loss? What areas does the program need to improve as the 2025-26 season continues?
We transition from the hardcourt to the gridiron as Alabama plays its final SEC home game of the season on Saturday against Oklahoma. We use the voicemail line to get thoughts from Everette, Hunter and Dax before giving our keys to the game as both programs meet with a lot on the line.
The show transitions into its normal Friday routine and all three hosts select three players to watch this weekend for Alabama before making our choices for the biggest games of the weekend. Will Alabama keep Kalen DeBoer's record perfect in Bryant-Denny Stadium?
