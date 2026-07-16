Which Alabama Newcomer Will Score the Most Touchdowns? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor and football writer Katie Windham discusses which Crimson Tide newcomer (transfer or freshman) she thinks will score the most touchdowns in 2026?

Alabama added double-digit players from the transfer portal this offseason, but most of the players will not have the ball in their hands a lot. Kalen DeBoer added six players on the offensive line, seven on defense and three on special teams leaving just tight end Josh Ford and wide receiver Noah Rogers as candidates to score multiple touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this season.

However, Rogers suffered and injury in the A-Day scrimmage and is expected to miss most of the regular season, essentially eliminating him from contention.

Of course there's the possibility of a defensive player returning a turnover for a touchdown, but it is unlikely that any single player would do that enough to score more than any of the offensive players. So Ford is definitely the transfer in the best position to score the most touchdowns.

There are two freshmen that I think also make a strong case to lead the newcomers in touchdowns: wide receiver Cederian Morgan and running back EJ Crowell. With the injury to Rogers, Morgan will get the opportunity at even more playing time than originally anticipated, plus Alabama does not have a ton of depth at wide receiver.

Crowell was out for the spring with an injury, but he the Crimson Tide is planning on him being ready to go for the fall and counting on him to contribute at a high level as Alabama tries to re-establish its run game. Crowell rushed for over 90 total touchdowns during his high school career and knows how to find the end zone.

Because of that, I think Crowell will ultimately score the most touchdowns of any Crimson Tide newcomer in 2026. As an offseason hot take, I do think all four candidates (Ford, Rogers, Morgan and Crowell) will score at least three touchdowns this season.

What do you think? Let us know your pick in the comments of the BamaCentral social media channels.

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