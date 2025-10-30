Which Teams Will Play in the SEC Championship? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick up a BYE week Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide season so far, injury updates for both Alabama and LSU and preview who might make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
The program opens with banter about the World Series and last night's football game between MTSU and Jacksonville State before heading to the voicemail line. Dax leads us into a discussion on the Alabama football team and gives his thoughts on the progression of the team and what the month of November holds for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Football Faces the Unknown on The Joe Gaither Show
We transition from the voicemail line into yesterday's SEC Coaches Teleconference Call where LSU interim coach Frank Wilson and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBeor discussed the health situation for their programs ahead of next week's matchup.
Everything Kalen DeBoer Said During Alabama's Bye Week Teleconference
We move from the conference call into a broader discussion as we look at the month of November. Alabama and Texas A&M are both unbeaten in conference play and sit in the driver seat to make it to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta at the end of the year. The show discusses each of the six SEC contenders and their remaining schedules ahead as the final month of the year always brings chaos.
Will the Aggies and Crimson Tide finish the season unbeaten and meet in Atlanta? Will Georgia get into the game with a little help? Could Vanderbilt or Ole Miss make it to the championship game?
The program discusses the SEC title game and the possible post season ramifications as we enjoy the off weekend ahead.
How LSU's Coaching Changes Affect Alabama's Preparation for the Tigers
