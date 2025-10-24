Is Alabama Walking Into a Trap Game Against South Carolina? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods, Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver as we put our finishing touches on Alabama's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The program opens with De Siver discussing the Crimson Tide's troubles on the road. Alabama's won its last two games away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, has the program fixed the early problems that plagued Kalen DeBoer?
We get into Alabama passing game with Woods as Ty Simpson's been incredible this season, but there is a small flaw. Is there any concern for the Crimson Tide that they haven't gotten the downfield passing game going at a high rate this season?
Lastly, before we get into our Friday staples we ask Windham and De Siver to weigh in on Alabama's running game and what the Crimson Tide might do in Columbia against a poor rushing defense.
The show hits up the voicemail line where Dax and Henry Sklar discuss the game against South Carolina and give us their three players to watch. The program follows the callers lead and starts with the Crimson Tide's keys to the game before diving into each of our three players to watch and then making our picks for the weekend.
De Siver picked three young players that have grown throughout the season, Windham leaned on veteran leadership as the team hits the road, Woods selected a touchdown machine as star lineman and a defensive back breaking through, while Gaither picks a defensive lineman with potential, a steady defensive back and a physical runner.
