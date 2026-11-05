Seven Alabama Football Players Questionable to Face LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 5 (CFP rank) Alabama football will play its seventh SEC game of the 2026 season on the road against No. 14 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time, with any changes being bolded.

Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jett Thomalla, QB — Doubtful

AK Dear, RB — Questionable

Ryan Coleman- Williams — Questionable

Zabien Brown, DB — Questionable

EJ Crowell, RB — Questionable

Racin Delgatty, OL — Questionable

William Sanders, OL — Questionable

Terrance Green, DL — Questionable

LSU Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Dashawn Spears, S — Out

Phillip Wright III, WR — Out

Charles Ross, II — Out

Richard Anderson, DT — Out

Whit Weeks, LB — Doubtful

Zach Weeks, LB — Questionable

The Crimson Tide is coming off a bye week, as numerous injured players had extra time to heal ahead of the LSU game. Alabama was without wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, center Racin Delgatty and nose tackle Terrance Green during the home win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24. All of them being questionable shows some progress, as head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the group during Monday's press conference.

"A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ, Racin, Terrance Green in particular, those guys are all working onto the football field," DeBoer said. "They're not all in the exact same spot, but they're all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non-contact reps.

"But I think the progress by all of them is headed in a good direction. We'll see. I think a lot of it has to do with how their bodies respond after they're out there being pushed a little bit more."

Details for Recently Injured Alabama Players:

Ryan Coleman-Williams: knee – missed last two games

Zabien Brown: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee

EJ Crowell: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee

Racin Delgatty: lower leg – missed last two games

Terrance Green: reaggravated undisclosed injury – missed last two games

Will Sanders: lower-extremity – sustained against Texas A&M and is out for a couple of weeks

DeBoer provided a bit more clarity on Wednesday night's Hey Coach radio show.

"Guys are making good progress," DeBoer said. "I think that's what a lot of it was said on Monday. A lot of guys out there going through practice. Some of it is just how are they responding to the physicality of what the practice gives, because it's going to be another level when you talk about the contact and what a football game entails. I know a lot of that report will be coming out here, as we have to do with the SEC report."

Quarterback Jett Thomalla and running back AK Dear are the only two new names on the availability report. Thomalla is the Tide's third-stringer, while Dear has played very few snaps this season.

Edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu hasn't played since the win over Florida State as he's been dealing with turf toe. DeBoer shared on Monday that Umeozulu won't be available until "toward the very back end of the regular season." Freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman still hasn't made his Crimson Tide debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Lastly, Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

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