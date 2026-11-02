Are Ryan Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, Other Players Trending to Face LSU?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has completed its bye week, as the Crimson Tide's focus shifts to Saturday's road game against LSU. UA was without numerous starters and key players during the Oct. 24 home win over Texas A&M, and the bye week allowed some injuries to heal.

The Crimson Tide was without wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, center Racin Delgatty and nose tackle Terrance Green against the Aggies, and head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the group during Monday's press conference.

"A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ, Racin, Terrance Green in particular, those guys are all working onto the football field," DeBoer said. "They're not all in the exact same spot, but they're all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non-contact reps.

"But I think the progress by all of them is headed in a good direction. We'll see. I think a lot of it has to do with how their bodies respond after they're out there being pushed a little bit more."

Coleman-Williams, who has missed the last two contests with a knee injury. DeBoer said on Oct. 26 in Birmingham that he's "hopeful that [Coleman-Williams] will be ready for the LSU game.

Brown and Crowell sustained lower-leg injuries during the first half against Tennessee and also sat out against the Aggies.

Center Racin Delgatty suffered a lower-leg setback late in the Georgia loss on Oct. 10 and wasn't available for the Third Saturday in October and Texas A&M. Nose tackle Terrance Green limped off the field late in the first half against Georgia and didn't return after reaggravating a past injury. Like Delgatty, Green didn't play against the Volunteers and Aggies.

DeBoer also provided an update on edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, who has missed the past few weeks with turf toe.

"Desmond will still be out for a while yet," DeBoer said. “He’ll be hopeful later on in the season, but it will be toward the very back end of the regular season."

Among the injured players not mentioned on Monday is left guard Will Sanders, who went down with a lower-extremity injury against the Aggies. DeBoer said on Oct. 26 in Birmingham that Sanders will be out for "probably two to three weeks."

No. 9 Alabama's (6-2, 4-2 SEC) road matchup against No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

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