Who Will Score Alabama's First Touchdown in 2026? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI football writers Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham discuss who they think will score Alabama's first touchdown this season when the Crimson Tide faces East Carolina in the opener this Saturday.

In just two days, Alabama will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against East Carolina, which means we have little time to squeeze in a few more preseason predictions. For this one, we predict who will be the first Crimson Tide player to find the end zone in 2026. (Disclaimer: This is just a prediction. We have no way of knowing.)

De Siver's pick: Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) attempts to make a catch in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took Brooks until Game 14 to find the end zone last season, but De Siver predicts it will be as soon as Alabama's first drive this year. Brooks had a breakout year for Alabama in 2025 during his freshman season and is now one of the most experienced players in the room.

Windham's pick: Junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams watches warm ups for the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Coleman-Williams went through a big physical transformation this offseason and is one of the undisputed leaders of this Crimson Tide team. As Alabama breaks in a new, young quarterback in Keelon Russell, I think Coleman-Williams will be one of his top targets this season, starting on the very first drive.

Let us know in the comments on social media. Who do you think will score Alabama's first touchdown this season?

Alabama's First Score of Last 10 Seasons:

2025 (Florida State): Josh Cuevas 2-yard pass from Ty Simpson

2024 (Western Kentucky): Jalen Milroe 12-yard run

2023 (Middle Tennessee): Jalen Milroe 21-yard run

2022 (Utah State): Will Reichard 45-yard field goal

2021 (Miami): John Metchie 37-yard pass from Bryce Young

2020 (Missouri): Najee Harris 1-yard run

2019 (Duke): Miller Forristall 27-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa

2018 (Louisville): Jerry Jeudy 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa

2017 (Florida State): Andy Pappanastos 35-yard field goal

2016 (USC): ArDarius Stewart 39-yard pass from Jalen Hurts

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