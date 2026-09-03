Who Will Score Alabama's First Touchdown in 2026? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI football writers Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham discuss who they think will score Alabama's first touchdown this season when the Crimson Tide faces East Carolina in the opener this Saturday.
In just two days, Alabama will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against East Carolina, which means we have little time to squeeze in a few more preseason predictions. For this one, we predict who will be the first Crimson Tide player to find the end zone in 2026. (Disclaimer: This is just a prediction. We have no way of knowing.)
De Siver's pick: Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks
It took Brooks until Game 14 to find the end zone last season, but De Siver predicts it will be as soon as Alabama's first drive this year. Brooks had a breakout year for Alabama in 2025 during his freshman season and is now one of the most experienced players in the room.
Windham's pick: Junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams
Coleman-Williams went through a big physical transformation this offseason and is one of the undisputed leaders of this Crimson Tide team. As Alabama breaks in a new, young quarterback in Keelon Russell, I think Coleman-Williams will be one of his top targets this season, starting on the very first drive.
Let us know in the comments on social media. Who do you think will score Alabama's first touchdown this season?
Alabama's First Score of Last 10 Seasons:
- 2025 (Florida State): Josh Cuevas 2-yard pass from Ty Simpson
- 2024 (Western Kentucky): Jalen Milroe 12-yard run
- 2023 (Middle Tennessee): Jalen Milroe 21-yard run
- 2022 (Utah State): Will Reichard 45-yard field goal
- 2021 (Miami): John Metchie 37-yard pass from Bryce Young
- 2020 (Missouri): Najee Harris 1-yard run
- 2019 (Duke): Miller Forristall 27-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa
- 2018 (Louisville): Jerry Jeudy 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa
- 2017 (Florida State): Andy Pappanastos 35-yard field goal
- 2016 (USC): ArDarius Stewart 39-yard pass from Jalen Hurts
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_