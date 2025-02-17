Who Will Start Alabama Baseball's First Midweek: Just A Minute
The first weekend of the 2025 Alabama baseball season has come and gone, with a 3-0 start and home sweep of the Bradley Braves now in the books for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama's pitching rotation performed well during the weekend series. Sophomore Zane Adams, the returning Riley Quick and the debuting Bobby Alcock comprised the initial starting rotation for the weekend, with attention now shifting to Tuesday's midweek game against Middle Tennessee.
Second-year head coach Rob Vaughn mentioned late in the week of the season opener that it was a difficult decision to make on who the Sunday starter would be. Alcock fared well in just over three innings, striking out three.
One of the candidates Vaughn mentioned could start the midweek was JT Blackwood, one of the pitching staff's new faces. He pitched after Adams on Friday, but only one inning and 15 pitches. It's possible he could still get a couple of innings against the Blue Raiders.
Transfer lefty Beau Bryans was another name Vaughn mentioned last week, but with a workload that sat at 27 pitches thrown on Sunday, he seems a fringe candidate at best to get a start on Tuesday. However, a role in a midweek start may find its way to Bryans at some point this season.
If it is Blackwood, Alabama will be getting a strong arm with speed. Vaughn was complimentary of him leading up to the regular season, saying he contended for a weekend spot during the preseason and will be used in a couple of different ways. First pitch for the game is set for 4 p.m. CT, with another midweek to follow against Alabama State on Wednesday.