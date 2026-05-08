Why Did Alabama Football Cancel Oklahoma State Series? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama canceling the Oklahoma State football series, Georgia and Florida State altering their upcoming games, softball making the SEC tournament semifinals and the baseball program's penultimate series of the season.

The program opens with the non-news news that Alabama football is canceling its series against Oklahoma State. We react to the news and discuss the factors that led to the decision. Will future games be canceled? Will Greg Byrne prioritize playing quality games on college campuses?

Gaither and Fernandez continues the conversation by talking about the Georgia Bulldogs and the Duke Blue Devils. Duke basketball already has an interesting agreement with Amazon that will help its NIL funds. Georgia and Florida State are changing their future football agreement to likely increase its NIL. Will Alabama follow suit and schedule non-conference games in neutral sites to raise NIL funds?

The program concludes with softball and baseball as the Crimson Tide softball program made the SEC tournament semifinals. We chat about Oklahoma losing and the expectations now on Alabama to win the event.

Lastly on the baseball side, Alabama is traveling to South Carolina for the second to last week of the year. How many wins does the Crimson Tide need to ensure it hosts and NCAA Regional?

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