Will Alabama Against South Carolina be a Nail Biter Once Again? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama's history in rematches after losing the initial matchup.

When crunching the numbers, 35.7 percent of Alabama's games in 2024 and 2025 were decided by one possession.

Despite not being ranked in either meeting, South Carolina is responsible for two of the 10 games where Alabama never got to rest in the first two years under Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide won both outings by a combined margin of nine points, as they both came down to the wire.

Alabama most recently beat South Carolina 29-22 in Columbia last October. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Deontae Lawson forced a fumble, and Germie Bernard proceeded to ice the game with a 25-yard touchdown run.

In 2024, the Crimson Tide survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina at home. The Gamecocks failed to convert the two-point attempt that would've tied the game. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Domani Jackson logged the game-sealing interception.

This Saturday's matchup holds a similar status as Alabama is once again inside the top 10 while South Carolina is unranked. The Gamecocks have the same quarterback for the third consecutive season in Sellers and USC's top-2 pass catchers so far this year in Harbor and Donovan Murph were also on the team the last two years. Additionally, for the third consecutive season, South Carolina is coming off a loss to a ranked team.

So, will the 2026 game be another nail biter?

A major storyline coming into this one is that Alabama had bad starts against Kentucky and Florida State. The Tide won by a combined 42 points, but there will be a major emphasis on getting that fixed and starting strong against the Gamecocks.

I believe Alabama will accomplish that and assert its position during the first quarter. From there, the Crimson Tide should have the momentum and the backing of the home crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium to come out with a decisive victory.

And speaking of momentum, UA will need all it could get from Saturday's contest, as the five games that follow are all against teams that are currently ranked.

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