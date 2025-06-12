Will Alabama Have a 1000-Yard Receiver in 2025? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Joe Gaither, Katie Windham and Mason Woods discuss whether or not Alabama football will have a 1,000-yard wide receiver this season for the first time since 2021.
Alabama football had at least one wide receiver reach the 1,000 yard threshold every season from 2018 to 2021 with names like Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams. Even with deep and talented WR rooms, individual players were able to have standout seasons.
But since Williams and Metchie each caught for over 1,000 yards in 2021, no Alabama receiver has reached that milestone. However, the Crimson Tide wide receiver room is once again stocked with top-end talent including Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.
Williams comes into the 2025 season as one of the faces of college football after a highly successful freshman campaign that featured 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Bernard was second on the team 794 yards.
Both players were close in 2024, and with Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer reuniting in Tuscaloos this season, and Jalen Milroe off to the NFL, it seems like Alabama will have a more pass-heavy offense in 2025. This leaves me fairly confident that at least one Crimson Tide receiver go for over 1,000 yards this year.
