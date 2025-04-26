Jalen Milroe Selected No. 92 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Former Alabama and Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander announced the pick in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Milroe becomes the third member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up with the 31st and penultimate pick of the first round.
The term "dual-threat" has been attached to numerous former Alabama quarterbacks when they arrived in Tuscaloosa, but that wasn't always the case when they left for the NFL.
Of course, this isn't a bad thing as initial dual-threats like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young thrived while adapting to the inside-the-pocket play style (Hurts was still utilized as a runner more than the other two) and their past national honors while donning the crimson and white jersey reflect that.
But Milroe was a somewhat rare case in that both former Crimson Tide offensive coordinators Tommy Rees (2023) and Nick Sheridan (2024) utilized him as a true dual threat in two years as the starter under center.
In 2023, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and just six interceptions to lead Alabama to the SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was the MVP of the 2023 SEC Championship Game.
Milroe may have logged a similar number of passing yards with fewer touchdowns in 2024, but he rushed for nearly 200 more yards on nine fewer carries. Additionally, his 20 rushing touchdowns were the most by an Alabama quarterback in a single season (the previous record was set by Jalen Hurts with 15). Furthermore, Milroe is one of five players in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in the same season.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 4
Position: QB
DOB: December 13, 2002
Hometown: Katy, Texas
High School: Tompkins
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 89 overall, No. 12 at position, No. 16 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
- Two-time Alabama team captain
- Two-time Maxwell Award semifinalist
- Two-time Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist
- 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy recipient
- 2024 Pop Warner College Football Award
- 2023 AP All-SEC Second Team
- 2023 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Hand: 9 3/8 inches
Arm: 30 5/8’’
Wing: 76 5/8“
40-yard dash: 4.40 seconds
10-yard split: 1.44
Vertical jump: N/A
Broad jump: N/A
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL