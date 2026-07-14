Will Alabama Lose to an Inferior Opponent in 2026? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez going as we talk Alabama football. Our voicemailer asked which inferior opponent could beat the Crimson Tide this season, we discuss who's going to SEC Media Days next week from Alabama, and talk about the newest member of the Class of 2028 before looking at the Crimson Tide's basketball roster.

The program opens on the voicemail line with a caller pointing out that Kalen DeBoer has lost each of the last two seasons to inferior opponents. He asks which inferior opponenet could jump up and bite the Crimson Tide in 2026?

We transition into SEC Media Days as we start to discuss who will represent the Crimson Tide in Tampa this year. The news breaks as we open the topic, therefore we chat about Ryan Coleman-Williams, Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown all going to the event to set up the upcoming season.

The show transitions into the Class of 2028's commitment of Anthony Blalock Jr. and talks about what he adds to the rising junior class. Blalock Jr. is a big offensive lineman out of Ohio and signals a focus on the Class of 2028 for the Alabama staff.

Lastly, we talk about Alabama basketball as the roster is all but finalized for the upcoming season. Fernandez and Gaither marvel at the depth on the roster and discuss how each player may fit into the rotation next season.

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