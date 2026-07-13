Alabama Beats Out Ohio State for 2028 Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Alabama has added another commitment in its 2028 class from Anthony Blalock Jr., per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The four-star offensive lineman from Ohio committed to the Crimson Tide over Kentucky, Texas Tech and Ohio State. He recently visited Alabama with his agency, and the Crimson Tide must have made a good impression to land a commitment this early.

He now joins the Tide’s second-ranked 2028 recruiting class. He is the third-highest-ranked commit in the class, behind quarterback Kingston Preyear and defensive back Braylen Gibbs. Additionally, Alabama has three other commits in the 2028 class in quarterback Charles Scott Jr. and linebackers Dustin Henry and Ryquan Butler.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder from Austintown Fitch in Ohio is currently ranked as the No. 125 prospect nationally, the No. 12 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 player in his home state, per the 247Sports Composite.

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Blalock is repped by the same agent as top Juco target Alius Mayo. Alabama, Auburn and California are competing for the defensive back. Mayo visited Alabama with Blalock just a few weeks ago. Mayo has not provided an update on a commitment timeline, but the Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix.

Over the past week, Alabama has added three commitments in the class of 2028. With its 2027 class being smaller, it is clear that Kalen DeBoer is recruiting the class of 2028 hard. One target who is very high on Alabama is CT Foster. The four-star defensive lineman spoke very highly of the Crimson Tide as Alabama makes a push for him.

Alabama is also firmly in the mix for one of Alabama’s best in Nehemiah McCary. McCary is ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in the state in the class of 2028, and the state’s two premier programs, Alabama and Auburn, are competing with one another for the linebacker.

Rivals recently updated its 2027 rankings, and a few Alabama commits saw their rankings change. Elijah Haven, who is a five-star on every other site, is now ranked as the 94th-best player (four-star) in the country and sixth-best quarterback.

However, on the contrary, Osani Gayles was one of the top risers as he saw his ranking go from 111th to 73rd in the country. On ESPN’s recruiting service, Alabama running back Tai Phillips has received a boost from a three-star to a four-star, giving Alabama two four-star running backs now, as Nigel Newkirk is a four-star on Rivals.

Finally, Alabama’s biggest target in the class of 2027, besides Elijah Haven, Monshun Sales is set to commit on Friday. Alabama is competing with LSU, Texas, Indiana and Ohio State for the five-star receiver.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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