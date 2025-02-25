Will Hodo Named SEC Co-Player of the Week: Roll Call, February 25, 2025

Two games. Two wins!



UA downed Kennesaw State (2-0) Saturday with Breezie Brewer and Maddie Padelski scoring in game one, before recording a win over Southern Miss (5-0) with a brace from Izzy Smith and goals from Melina Rebimbas, Padelski and Kiley Kukan in game two!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/6i2FZzrTPY