Will Hodo Named SEC Co-Player of the Week: Roll Call, February 25, 2025
Alabama baseball first baseman Will Hodo earned the first SEC weekly honor of his career on Monday when he was announced as SEC Co-Player of the Week. He also became the first Alabama player to win a weekly award this season.
The senior's heroics on Sunday against Ohio State, when he hit a walk-off home run to win the Jax College Baseball Classic and cement the Crimson Tide's comeback from what had been a 10-0 deficit (the largest in program history), undoubtedly played a major role.
That wasn't all he did; Hodo additionally went 7-for-18 in his five games during the past week, adding another home run in that span and totaling six runs batted in.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: lost 4-3 against Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Aaron Estrada, a member of last season's Final Four team, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season by the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons G League affiliate) with a foot injury.
- Former Crimson Tide basketball player Braxton Key, who finished his collegiate career with a national title from his time at Virginia, notched a double-double for the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.
- Fellow former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis, now with the NBA's Sacramento Kings, rolled his right ankle by landing on another player's foot in Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and did not return.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 186 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- February 25, 1938: Alabama's football schedule for the upcoming fall was released by head coach Frank Thomas. The Crimson Tide would travel to Los Angeles on September 24 to meet perennial West Coach power Southern California in the first ever matchup of the two national powers.
- February 25, 2018: For the first time in 46 years, Alabama won the SEC men's indoor track and field championship. … It’s also the anniversary of SMU being issued the death penalty and the birthday of announcer Todd Blackledge (1961).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To see the turnaround under Nick Saban after that first year where he kind of took his lumps, the consistency that they have had since his second year is staggering. I believe what Nick Saban has done over the course of the last nine seasons is the finest display of coaching in college football that we've ever seen."- Todd Blackledge, 2016