Will Wisconsin's Starting QB Be Able to Threaten Alabama? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we decide rules on field stormings, discuss the Wisconsin Badgers season so far and talk about what direction Alabama football is heading.

The show opens with Mississippi State storming the field after their win over Arizona State. The Bulldog faithful stormed the field, but why? We discuss the last several field stormings against Alabama and set some rules around when field storming in appropriate.

We transition next to Wisconsin as the Badgers offered some clarity on their starting quarterback situation. The Badgers lost their starting quarterback in the opening game, but there was hope he could recover in time to face the Crimson Tide. Who will be starting for Wisconsin? What kind of talent does Danny O'Neil have?

The program discusses the Wisconsin gameplan as they appear overmatched in this week's contest, while looking at the Badgers on the road over the last year. Could Luke Fickell's squad come to Tuscaloosa and pull off an upset?

The show then transitions to a broader look at the schedules for both the Florida State Seminoles and the Wisconsin Badgers. Could Florida State challenge for an ACC Title? What would it mean for Alabama to have the Seminoles continue to win? What record will Wisconsin have if the Badgers lose this weekend?

