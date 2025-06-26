Would You Visit Sports Illustrated Resort in Tuscaloosa? Just a Minute
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted on Tuesday night to give final approval to the $150 million Sport Illustrated resort to be built in Tuscaloosa just across the Black Warrior River off of Rice Mine Road. This will be about 10 minutes from the University of Alabama campus.
The resort will feature two six-story buildings with 76 timeshare units and 75 "hotel-managed condominium units according to a report by The Tuscaloosa Thread. The 19-acre property will also include retail buildings and pickleball courts. This is a scaled back version of the original plan.
This will provide a non-downtown, but still close to campus option in Tuscaloosa for busy game day weekends when Alabama football has a home game or for big university events like graduation weekend.
When the resort was first announced in Sept. 2023, the goal was to open by late 2025. There has not been an updated date announced for the completion of the project.
