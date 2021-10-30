2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Pairings, Schedule
Alabama state playoffs, first-round pairings
All games Nov. 5 unless otherwise noted
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: McKenzie at Region 3 Q-1: Keith
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Marengo at Region 4 Q-2: Notasulga
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: R.C. Hatch at Region 1 Q-1: Brantley
G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Loachapoka at Region 2 Q-2: Millry
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Fruitdale at Region 4 Q-1: Maplesville
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Samson at Region 3 Q-2: Linden
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Billingsley at Region 2 Q-1: Sweet Water
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Central-Hayneville at Region 1 Q-2: Kinston
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Woodland at Region 7 Q-1: Cedar Bluff
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Meek at Region 8 Q-2: R.A. Hubbard
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Gaylesville at Region 5 Q-1: Wadley
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Hackleburg at Region 6 Q-2: Hubbertville
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Marion County at Region 8 Q-1: Decatur Heritage
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Ragland at Region 7 Q-2: Valley Head
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Phillips at Region 6 Q-1: Pickens County
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Sumiton Christian at Region 5 Q-2: Winterboro
CLASS 2A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: J.U. Blacksher at Region 3 Q-1: Isabella
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: G.W. Long at Region 4 Q-2: B.B. Comer, Thursday, Nov. 4
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Thorsby at Region 1 Q-1: Clarke County
G-4 Region 4 Q-3: LaFayette at Region 2 Q-2: Ariton
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva County at Region 4 Q-1: Lanett
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Greene County at Region 3 Q-2: Luverne
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Ranburne at Region 2 Q-1: Elba
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Highland Home at Region 1 Q-2: Orange Beach
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Sulligent at Region 7 Q-1: Pisgah
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Southeastern at Region 8 Q-2: Lexington
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: North Sand Mountain at Region 5 Q-1: Midfield
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert County at Region 6 Q-2: Cleveland
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Sand Rock at Region 8 Q-1: Mars Hill Bible
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Lamar County at Region 7 Q-2: Tanner
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Hatton at Region 6 Q-1: Spring Garden
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Ider at Region 5 Q-2: Aliceville
CLASS 3A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Flomaton at Region 3 Q-1: Montgomery Academy
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Wicksburg at Region 4 Q-2: Trinity Presbyterian
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Hale County at Region 1 Q-1: T.R. Miller
G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Reeltown at Region 2 Q-2: Opp
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Houston Academy at Region 4 Q-1: Montgomery Catholic
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Bayside Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Southside-Selma
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Dadeville at Region 2 Q-1: Slocomb
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Thomasville at Region 1 Q-2: Hillcrest-Evergreen
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Walter Wellborn at Region 7 Q-1: Fyffe
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: J.B. Pennington at Region 8 Q-2: Phil Campbell
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Plainview at Region 5 Q-1: Saks
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert Heights at Region 6 Q-2: Oakman
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Vinemont at Region 8 Q-1: Lauderdale County
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Piedmont at Region 7 Q-2: Sylvania
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Clements at Region 6 Q-1: Winfield
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Geraldine at Region 5 Q-2: Ohatchee
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Williamson at Region 3 Q-1: American Christian
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Alabama Christian at Region 4 Q-2: Jacksonville
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: West Blocton at Region 1 Q-1: Vigor
G 4 Region 4 Q-3: Cherokee County at Region 2 Q-2: Straughn
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva at Region 4 Q-1: Handley
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Mobile Christian at Region 3 Q-2: Bibb County
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Anniston at Region 2 Q-1: Saint James
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Montevallo at Region 1 Q-2: Jackson
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Hamilton at Region 7 Q-1: Madison Academy
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Etowah at Region 8 Q-2: Priceville
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Madison County at Region 5 Q-1: Northside
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Central-Florence at Region 6 Q-2: Good Hope
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Dora at Region 8 Q-1: Brooks
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fayette County at Region 7 Q-2: Randolph
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Rogers at Region 6 Q-1: Oneonta
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: North Jackson at Region 5 Q-2: Gordo
CLASS 5A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: B.C. Rain at Region 3 Q-1: Demopolis
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Andalusia at Region 4 Q-2: Sylacauga
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Marbury at Region 1 Q-1: UMS-Wright
G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Tallassee at Region 2 Q-2: Greenville
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Carroll at Region 4 Q-1: Central, Clay Clunty
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Faith Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Shelby County
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Holtville at Region 2 Q-1: Pike Road
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Selma at Region 1 Q-2: St. Paul’s Episcopal
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Ramsay at Region 7 Q-1: Guntersville
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Center Point at Region 8 Q-2: East Limestone
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Douglas at Region 5 Q-1: Pleasant Grove
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Lee-Huntsville at Region 6 Q-2: Leeds
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Lincoln at Region 8 Q-1: Russellville
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fairfield at Region 7 Q-2: Fairview
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Ardmore at Region 6 Q-1: Alexandria
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Boaz at Region 5 Q-2: Parker
CLASS 6A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Baldwin County at Region 3 Q-1: Helena
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Carver-Montgomery at Region 4 Q-2: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Wetumpka at Region 1 Q-1: Saraland
G-4 Region 4 Q-3: McAdory at Region 2 Q-2: Lee-Montgomery
G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Eufaula at Region 4 Q-1: Hueytown
G-6 Region 1 Q-3: McGill-Toolen Catholic at Region 3 Q-2: Pelham
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Northridge at Region 2 Q-1: Opelika
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Calera at Region 1 Q-2: Spanish Fort
NORTH
G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Chelsea at Region 7 Q-1: Oxford
G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Pinson Valley at Region 8 Q-2: Muscle Shoals
G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Southside-Gadsden at Region 5 Q-1: Mountain Brook
G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Cullman at Region 6 Q-2: Jackson-Olin
G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Gardendale at Region 8 Q-1: Hartselle
G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Homewood at Region 7 Q-2: Arab
G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Decatur at Region 6 Q-1: Clay-Chalkville
G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Fort Payne at Region 5 Q-2: Briarwood Christian
CLASS 7A
SOUTH
G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Daphne at Region 2 Q-1: Central-Phenix City
G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Prattville at Region 1 Q-2: Theodore
G-3 Region 2 Q-4: Enterprise at Region 1 Q-1: Fairhope
G-4 Region 1 Q-3: Baker at Region 2 Q-2: Auburn
NORTH
G-5 Region 3 Q-4: Oak Mountain at Region 4 Q-1: James Clemens, Thursday, Nov. 4
G-6 Region 4 Q-3: Florence at Region 3 Q-2: Thompson
G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Sparkman at Region 3 Q-1: Hoover
G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Hewitt-Trussville at Region 4 Q-2: Bob Jones