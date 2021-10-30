Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Pairings, Schedule
    Publish date:

    The brackets are set for the state playoffs, with the Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.
    Author:

    AHSAA

    Alabama state playoffs, first-round pairings

    All games Nov. 5 unless otherwise noted

    CLASS 1A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: McKenzie at Region 3 Q-1: Keith

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Marengo at Region 4 Q-2: Notasulga

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: R.C. Hatch at Region 1 Q-1: Brantley

    G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Loachapoka at Region 2 Q-2: Millry

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Fruitdale at Region 4 Q-1: Maplesville

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Samson at Region 3 Q-2: Linden

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Billingsley at Region 2 Q-1: Sweet Water

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Central-Hayneville at Region 1 Q-2: Kinston

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Woodland at Region 7 Q-1: Cedar Bluff

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Meek at Region 8 Q-2: R.A. Hubbard

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Gaylesville at Region 5 Q-1: Wadley

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Hackleburg at Region 6 Q-2: Hubbertville

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Marion County at Region 8 Q-1: Decatur Heritage

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Ragland at Region 7 Q-2: Valley Head

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Phillips at Region 6 Q-1: Pickens County

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Sumiton Christian at Region 5 Q-2: Winterboro

    CLASS 2A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: J.U. Blacksher at Region 3 Q-1: Isabella

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: G.W. Long at Region 4 Q-2: B.B. Comer, Thursday, Nov. 4

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Thorsby at Region 1 Q-1: Clarke County

    G-4 Region 4 Q-3: LaFayette at Region 2 Q-2: Ariton

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva County at Region 4 Q-1: Lanett

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Greene County at Region 3 Q-2: Luverne

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Ranburne at Region 2 Q-1: Elba

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Highland Home at Region 1 Q-2: Orange Beach

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Sulligent at Region 7 Q-1: Pisgah

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Southeastern at Region 8 Q-2: Lexington

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: North Sand Mountain at Region 5 Q-1: Midfield

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert County at Region 6 Q-2: Cleveland

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Sand Rock at Region 8 Q-1: Mars Hill Bible

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Lamar County at Region 7 Q-2: Tanner

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Hatton at Region 6 Q-1: Spring Garden

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Ider at Region 5 Q-2: Aliceville

    CLASS 3A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Flomaton at Region 3 Q-1: Montgomery Academy

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Wicksburg at Region 4 Q-2: Trinity Presbyterian

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Hale County at Region 1 Q-1: T.R. Miller

    G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Reeltown at Region 2 Q-2: Opp

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Houston Academy at Region 4 Q-1: Montgomery Catholic

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Bayside Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Southside-Selma

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Dadeville at Region 2 Q-1: Slocomb

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Thomasville at Region 1 Q-2: Hillcrest-Evergreen

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Walter Wellborn at Region 7 Q-1: Fyffe

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: J.B. Pennington at Region 8 Q-2: Phil Campbell

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Plainview at Region 5 Q-1: Saks

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert Heights at Region 6 Q-2: Oakman

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Vinemont at Region 8 Q-1: Lauderdale County

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Piedmont at Region 7 Q-2: Sylvania

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Clements at Region 6 Q-1: Winfield

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Geraldine at Region 5 Q-2: Ohatchee

    CLASS 4A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Williamson at Region 3 Q-1: American Christian

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Alabama Christian at Region 4 Q-2: Jacksonville

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: West Blocton at Region 1 Q-1: Vigor

    G 4 Region 4 Q-3: Cherokee County at Region 2 Q-2: Straughn

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva at Region 4 Q-1: Handley

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Mobile Christian at Region 3 Q-2: Bibb County

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Anniston at Region 2 Q-1: Saint James

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Montevallo at Region 1 Q-2: Jackson

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Hamilton at Region 7 Q-1: Madison Academy

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Etowah at Region 8 Q-2: Priceville

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Madison County at Region 5 Q-1: Northside

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Central-Florence at Region 6 Q-2: Good Hope

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Dora at Region 8 Q-1: Brooks

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fayette County at Region 7 Q-2: Randolph

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Rogers at Region 6 Q-1: Oneonta

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: North Jackson at Region 5 Q-2: Gordo

    CLASS 5A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: B.C. Rain at Region 3 Q-1: Demopolis

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Andalusia at Region 4 Q-2: Sylacauga

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Marbury at Region 1 Q-1: UMS-Wright

    G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Tallassee at Region 2 Q-2: Greenville

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Carroll at Region 4 Q-1: Central, Clay Clunty

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Faith Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Shelby County

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Holtville at Region 2 Q-1: Pike Road

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Selma at Region 1 Q-2: St. Paul’s Episcopal

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Ramsay at Region 7 Q-1: Guntersville

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Center Point at Region 8 Q-2: East Limestone

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Douglas at Region 5 Q-1: Pleasant Grove

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Lee-Huntsville at Region 6 Q-2: Leeds

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Lincoln at Region 8 Q-1: Russellville

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fairfield at Region 7 Q-2: Fairview

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Ardmore at Region 6 Q-1: Alexandria

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Boaz at Region 5 Q-2: Parker

    CLASS 6A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Baldwin County at Region 3 Q-1: Helena

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Carver-Montgomery at Region 4 Q-2: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

    G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Wetumpka at Region 1 Q-1: Saraland

    G-4 Region 4 Q-3: McAdory at Region 2 Q-2: Lee-Montgomery

    G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Eufaula at Region 4 Q-1: Hueytown

    G-6 Region 1 Q-3: McGill-Toolen Catholic at Region 3 Q-2: Pelham

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Northridge at Region 2 Q-1: Opelika

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Calera at Region 1 Q-2: Spanish Fort

    NORTH

    G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Chelsea at Region 7 Q-1: Oxford

    G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Pinson Valley at Region 8 Q-2: Muscle Shoals

    G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Southside-Gadsden at Region 5 Q-1: Mountain Brook

    G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Cullman at Region 6 Q-2: Jackson-Olin

    G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Gardendale at Region 8 Q-1: Hartselle

    G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Homewood at Region 7 Q-2: Arab

    G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Decatur at Region 6 Q-1: Clay-Chalkville

    G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Fort Payne at Region 5 Q-2: Briarwood Christian

    CLASS 7A

    SOUTH

    G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Daphne at Region 2 Q-1: Central-Phenix City

    G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Prattville at Region 1 Q-2: Theodore

    G-3 Region 2 Q-4: Enterprise at Region 1 Q-1: Fairhope

    G-4 Region 1 Q-3: Baker at Region 2 Q-2: Auburn

    NORTH

    G-5 Region 3 Q-4: Oak Mountain at Region 4 Q-1: James Clemens, Thursday, Nov. 4

    G-6 Region 4 Q-3: Florence at Region 3 Q-2: Thompson

    G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Sparkman at Region 3 Q-1: Hoover

    G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Hewitt-Trussville at Region 4 Q-2: Bob Jones

    AHSAA Football Logo
