Alabama Lands Commitment From 5-Star In-State WR Cederian Morgan
13 months ago, Alabama was among the first programs to offer in-state wide receiver prospect Cedarian Morgan. Now, the five-star talent is officially headed to Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide continued their strong run on the recruiting trail Wednesday, securing the commitment of the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass catcher, their third receiver pledge in as many days.
Morgan plays for Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, about an hour northeast of Montgomery. He ranks as No. 15 national prospect, No. 2 WR and No. 1 prospect from the state of Alabama according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He chose Alabama over a competitive group of top programs including Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Colorado and Clemson.
Morgan has been a top priority for head coach Kalen DeBoer and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard since the two arrived in Tuscaloosa. His relationship with the staff began when Alabama made its first recruiting rounds across the state last spring. Shephard visited Benjamin Russell and met with Morgan early on after arriving in Tuscaloosa, laying the groundwork for what would become a strong connection.
Alabama offered him following a visit in June 2024, when the staff made it clear he was the top in-state receiver target for the 2026 cycle. He grew up an Alabama fan and idolized Julio Jones, the former Crimson Tide and NFL star wide receiver. That lifelong connection to the program made the offer feel especially personal.
Morgan’s recruitment began to explode by last summer as several top programs joined the chase. In an interview at the time, he said his overall recruiting interest “shot up.” A return visit to Tuscaloosa in late July for Alabama’s “Champions Cookout” helped him bond with players like quarterback Keelon Russell, who had recently flipped to Alabama.
Morgan later visited for Alabama’s thrilling 41-34 win over Georgia in September and praised the electric atmosphere in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama continued to press as he took other visits in the fall. Then, in February, DeBoer and key staffers, including Shephard, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, running backs coach Robert Gillespie, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and general manager Courtney Morgan, returned to Benjamin Russell to reinforce their pitch.
He came back to campus in April for the Crimson Tide’s A-Day spring game. After official visits to schools like Georgia, Florida and Auburn, he closed out June with an official visit to Alabama. Morgan shared photos with star wideout Ryan Williams and received messages of support from players and commits across sports, including 2026 running back Ezavier Crowell, men's basketball guard Labaron Philon and tight end Marshall Pritchett.
Now Morgan is part of the 2026 wide receiver class, which is shaping up to be full of length and size. Owen Cabell stands 6-foot-3, and Brian Williams is listed at 6-foot-4. With Morgan joining the group at 6-foot-4, the Crimson Tide are clearly targeting big-framed receivers who can win physically downfield.
During his junior season, Morgan hauled in 70 catches for 1162 yards and 14 touchdowns, showcasing his blend of size, body control and yards-after-catch ability.
His commitment gives the Crimson Tide one of the most physically imposing receiver hauls in the country, both in ranking and frame.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)