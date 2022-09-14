Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 5 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 4-0; 233

2. Fairhope (1); 4-0; 155

3. Opelika; 4-0; 145

4. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 126

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 124

6. Hoover; 3-1; 119

7. Thompson (1); 2-2; 116

8. Bob Jones; 3-1; 55

9. Enterprise; 2-2; 41

10. Dothan; 3-1; 18

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Co. (3-1) 5, Foley (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 4-0; 240

2. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 176

3. Saraland; 4-0; 161

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 137

5. Theodore; 4-0; 121

6. Hartselle; 4-0; 86

7. Gardendale; 2-1; 74

8. Pinson Valley; 1-2; 54

9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 35

10. Benjamin Russell; 3-0; 19

Others receiving votes: Briarwood (2-2) 7, Carver-Montgomery (3-0) 6, Center Point (4-0) 6, Decatur (4-0) 3, Helena (3-1) 3, Homewood (3-1) 3, Oxford (3-1) 3, Spanish Fort (2-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (1-2) 2, Pike Road (2-2) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 4-0; 240

2. Leeds; 4-0; 162

3. Ramsay; 3-1; 147

4. Guntersville; 4-0; 143

5. Moody; 4-0; 100

6. Pleasant Grove; 2-1; 99

7. Gulf Shores; 3-1; 79

8. Vigor; 3-1; 63

9. Eufaula; 3-0; 59

10. Arab; 4-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (2-1) 4, Headland (3-1) 4, Beauregard (4-0) 2, Alexandria (1-2) 1, Demopolis (3-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 4-0; 223

2. Handley (4); 4-0; 183

3. Andalusia; 4-0; 158

4. Northside; 4-0; 135

5. Oneonta; 4-0; 117

6. Anniston; 4-0; 111

7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 62

8. Orange Beach; 2-0; 48

9. Jacksonville; 2-2; 26

10. Priceville; 4-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Cherokee Co. (3-1) 18, Bayside Aca. (4-0) 8, Deshler (4-0) 8, Etowah (3-1) 8, T.R. Miller (3-1) 6, West Morgan (4-0) 5, Rogers (4-0) 3, American Chr. (3-1) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (16); 2-1; 220

2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 165

3. St. James; 3-1; 144

4. Gordo (1); 3-1; 133

5. Opp; 3-1; 110

6. Mobile Chr.; 3-1; 102

7. Winfield; 2-1; 78

8. Straughn; 3-0; 71

9. Houston Aca.; 3-0; 52

10. Thomasville; 3-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (3-0) 14, Fayette Co. (4-0) 11, Excel (2-1) 4, Trinity (3-1) 4, Lauderdale Co. (3-1) 3, Walter Wellborn (2-1) 2, Alabama Chr. (1-2) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 4-0; 180

3. Ariton; 3-1; 155

4. Pisgah; 3-0; 132

5. B.B. Comer; 3-1; 86

6. Aliceville; 3-1; 81

7. G.W. Long; 2-1; 71

8. Lanett; 2-2; 49

9. Clarke Co.; 1-2; 45

10. J.U. Blacksher; 3-1; 44

Others receiving votes: Isabella (3-0) 17, Cleveland (2-1) 11, Vincent (4-0) 10, Reeltown (2-1) 6, Tanner (3-1) 6, Hatton (3-0) 5, Lamar Co. (3-1) 2.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (13); 4-0; 219

2. Leroy (7); 3-0; 201

3. Linden; 4-0; 142

4. Brantley; 3-1; 137

5. Sweet Water; 2-1; 112

6. Valley Head; 3-0; 89

7. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 82

8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 71

9. Meek; 4-0; 39

10. Loachapoka; 4-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (4-0) 10, Millry (3-1) 8, Cedar Bluff (3-1) 7, Wadley (2-2) 6, Decatur Heritage (2-2) 1, Lynn (2-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (17); 3-0; 230

2. Patrician (1); 3-0; 176

3. Macon-East; 4-0; 155

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 4-0; 131

5. Lee-Scott (1); 3-0; 129

6. Glenwood; 2-2; 112

7. Lowndes Aca.; 2-1; 81

8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 52

9. Chambers Aca.; 2-2; 47

10. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (2-1) 6, Edgewood (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 1.

