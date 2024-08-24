2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Preseason
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football 2024 preseason rankings with first-place votes, last season's win-loss record and total poll points:
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:
Class 7A
2023 champion: Central-Phenix City
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (12); 13-0; 207
2. Thompson (7); 11-2; 192
3. Enterprise; 9-3; 128
4. Auburn; 9-3; 126
5. Hoover; 5-7; 95
6. Dothan; 8-3; 90
7. Mary Montgomery; 12-1; 77
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-4; 66
9. Vestavia Hills; 9-3; 39
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*; 12-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Austin (8-3) 17, Carver-Montgomery* (7-4) 11, James Clemens (7-4) 2.
* - Played in 6A last season.
Class 6A
2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (16); 14-1; 219
2. Parker (2); 12-2; 168
3. Clay-Chalkville (1); 14-0; 155
4. Gulf Shores**; 15-0; 118
5. Spain Park*; 7-3; 101
6. Oxford; 9-3; 80
7. Pike Road; 11-3; 74
8. Muscle Shoals; 11-1; 50
9. Gadsden City; 9-4; 36
10. Mountain Brook; 8-4; 31
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (9-3) 16, Helena (9-3) 12, Fort Payne (7-5) 8, Theodore (7-4) 8, Homewood (6-5) 6, Benjamin Russell (10-3) 1.
* - Played in 7A last season. ** - Played in 5A last season.
Class 5A
2023 champion: Gulf Shores
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (10); 12-3; 191
2. Moody (7); 10-3; 177
3. Guntersville; 11-2; 149
4. Catholic-Montgomery** (2); 15-0; 133
5. Central-Clay Co.; 10-1; 129
6. Leeds; 9-3; 70
7. Briarwood*; 6-6; 53
8. Center Point*; 7-4; 39
9. Fairview; 9-2; 36
10. Demopolis; 10-3; 30
Others receiving votes: Andalusia** (10-2) 29, Eufaula (10-4) 26, Vigor$ (7-3) 13, Scottsboro (8-3) 4, Headland (10-3) 3, Boaz (6-6) 1.
* - Played in 6A last season. ** - Played in 4A last season. $ - Record includes one forfeit loss.
Class 4A
2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (11); 11-1; 203
2. Cherokee Co. (6); 13-2; 183
3. Pleasant Grove* (1); 10-2; 152
4. Bibb Co.; 10-2; 108
5. Madison Aca.**; 14-1; 95
6. Mobile Chr.** (1); 15-0; 86
7. Handley; 10-2; 71
8. Dora; 8-3; 46
9. Anniston; 6-4; 43
10. St. James**; 11-3; 34
Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-4) 20, Brooks (8-5) 16, Oak Grove (6-5) 9, West Morgan (12-1) 6, Opp** (4-7) 4, Straughn (10-2) 2, Westminster-Huntsville (11-3) 2, American Chr. (8-3) 1, North Jackson (4-7) 1, St. Michael (6-5) 1.
* - Played in 5A last season. ** - Played in 3A last season.
Class 3A
2023 champion: Mobile Chr.
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe** (19); 14-1; 228
2. Trinity; 11-2; 131
3. T.R. Miller*; 8-4; 114
4. Gordo; 10-2; 109
5. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 85
6. Geraldine; 12-2; 76
7. Piedmont; 5-7; 75
8. Sylvania; 10-3; 70
9. Houston Aca.; 10-2; 55
10. Thomasville; 10-2; 54
Others receiving votes: Southside-Selma (7-4) 18, Bayside Aca.* (8-3) 14, Randolph Co. (10-2) 14, B.B. Comer (13-1) 11, Ohatchee (5-5) 9, Lauderdale Co. (12-1) 7, Walter Wellborn (7-4) 5, Collinsville** (8-3) 4, Westbrook Chr. (5-5) 3, Locust Fork (12-1) 1.
* - Played in 4A last season. ** - Played in 2A last season.
Class 2A
2023 champion: Fyffe
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (14); 12-2; 212
2. Coosa Chr.*$ (4); 8-6; 148
3. Highland Home; 10-2; 140
4. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 10-3; 133
5. Cottonwood; 10-2; 114
6. Clarke Co.; 7-6; 95
7. Decatur Heritage*; 9-2; 60
8. Vincent; 6-5; 56
9. Reeltown (1); 13-1; 45
10. Sulligent; 9-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley (5-6) 30, Goshen (9-3) 3, Cedar Bluff* (5-6) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-6) 1.
* - Played in 1A last season. $ - Record includes four forfeit losses.
Class 1A
2023 champion: Leroy
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Elba (12); 13-1; 204
2. Leroy (7); 14-0; 181
3. Wadley; 11-2; 122
4. Sweet Water; 9-2; 121
5. Hackleburg; 11-2; 115
6. Brantley; 8-5; 102
7. Georgiana; 9-3; 58
8. Maplesville; 8-5; 56
9. Spring Garden; 8-3; 42
10. Pickens Co.; 10-4; 40
Others receiving votes: Lynn (10-2) 30, Addison (8-3) 8, Florala (7-4) 4.
AISA (top 5)
2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)
Team (first-place); 2023 W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (17); 12-1; 222
2. Banks Aca. (2); 11-2; 176
3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-7; 148
4. Lowndes Aca.; 13-0; 134
5. Fort Dale Aca.; 9-3; 75
Others receiving votes: Wilcox Aca. (10-4) 18, Edgewood (4-7) 7, Clarke Prep (8-5) 6, Jackson Aca. (9-3) 6, Patrician (8-4) 6.
NOTE: The AISA’s 22 11-man teams are divided into two classifications this season.
This Week's Voting Panel
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
James Jones, Selma Times-Journal
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EASportstoday
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News