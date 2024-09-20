2024 ASWA High School Football Scores, Schedule: Week 4
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Games
Collinsville 62, Asbury 0
Dale Co. at New Brockton
Florala at McKenzie
Homewood at Jackson-Olin
Luverne at Zion Chapel
Tharptown at Decatur Heritage
Verbena at Ellwood
