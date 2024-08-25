2024 ASWA High School Football Scores Week 0; State Mourns Player's Death
The state of Alabama was mourning the death of Caden Tellier on Saturday. The quarterback for Morgan Academy suffered a brain injury during his team's season opener the night before.
Tellier was airlifted from Selma to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham (normally about a 100 minute drive) after sustaining the injury during the third quarter against another Alabama Independent Schools Association team, Southern Academy on Friday night.
His family confirmed his passing on social media: “Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead.
“Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing. We will walk out these next few days alongside him in his earthly body knowing that his spirit is rejoicing in heaven.”
2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 0
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Saturday.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Arab 35, Albertville 0
Bob Jones 48, Cullman 12
Carbon Hill 20, Curry 14
Corner 32, Winfield 13
Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15
Gadsden City High School 33, Muscle Shoals 28
Gainesville, Ga. 31, Moody 7
Geraldine 35, Sardis 6
Gordo 62, Fayette County 12
Grayson, Ga. 15, Thompson 14, OT
Greenville 35, Georgiana 0
Isabella 21, Thorsby 14
Montevallo 32, Tarrant 0
Oakman 20, Cordova 6
Parker High School 41, Ramsay 12
Prattville 41, Pike Road 37
Priceville 68, Columbia 6
Spanish Fort 42, Fairhope 6
Springville 20, Ashville 19
T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7
Tuscaloosa Academy 38, American Christian Academy 24
Wellborn 32, Munford 13
White Plains 35, Talladega 20
Friday's Scores
Alabama Chr. 30, Escambia Co. 26
Aliceville 21, Pickens Co. 13
Appalachian 28, Holly Pond 18
Ardmore 55, Tanner 7
Athens 21, Jemison-Huntsville 6
Auburn 49, North Miami Beach (Fla.) 0
Austin 35, Hartselle 34 (2OT)
Baker 33, Theodore 23
Belgreen 20, Shoals Chr. 6
Bessemer City 19, Center Point 16
Beulah 39, Abbeville 14
Bibb Co. 29, Chilton Co. 21
Billingsley 46, Greensboro 20
Boaz 47, Madison Co. 7
BTW-Tuskegee 18, Eufaula 10
Buckhorn 33, Decatur 19
Carver-Montgomery 41, Vestavia Hills 19
Catholic-Montgomery 42, St. James 12
Central-Clay Co. 40, Handley 7
Central-Florence 28, Colbert Co. 7
Central-Phenix City 61, Pinson Valley 14
Central-Tuscaloosa 31, Tuscaloosa Co. 28
Chelsea 24, Mobile Chr. 3
Choctaw Co. 42, Sumter Central 24
Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 31, Gulf Shores 7
Citronelle 28, Millry 2
Clay-Chalkville 28, Hueytown 7
Cleveland 18, Whitesburg Chr. 16
Colbert Heights 39, Cherokee 20
Cold Springs 48, Hanceville 30
Corner 32, Winfield 13
Cottonwood 22, Randolph-Clay (Ga.) 0
Dallas Co. 28, Francis Marion 14
Danville 68, Tharptown 0
Daphne 34, McGill-Toolen 16
DAR 22, Brindlee Mountain 8
Davidson 36, Murphy 24
Decatur Heritage 42, Sheffield 22
Dothan 27, Lawton Chiles (Fla.) 7
Elba 50, Luverne 22
Elkmont 22, St. John Paul II 20
Elmore County 28, Dadeville 7
Enterprise 35, Andalusia 7
Evangel-Alabaster 28, Abbeville Chr. 7
Fairfield 21, LeFlore 20
Fayette County 62, Gordo 12
Fayetteville 14, Childersburg 6
Flint River 27, Banks Aca. 9
Florala 31, Monroe Co. 25
Foley 39, Baldwin Co. 25
Fort Dale Aca. 27, Crenshaw Chr. 0
Fultondale 34, Linden 26
Gaston 32, Asbury 0
Gaylesville 42, Donoho 28
Geneva Co. 54, Pleasant Home 12
Glencoe 31, Southeastern-Blount 12
Grissom 41, Lee-Huntsville 6
Guntersville 35, Southside-Gadsden 13
Hale Co. 33, Pickens Aca. 20
Haleyville 27, West Point 24
Hayden 30, Brewer 16
Headland 19, Dale Co. 10
Hewitt-Trussville 50, JAG 6
Highland Home 38, Straughn 9
Hillcrest-Evergreen 16, B.C. Rain 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32, Florence 20
Holt 41, R.C. Hatch 6
Homewood 35, John Carroll 6
Horseshoe Bend 22, Saks 8
Houston Aca. 45, G.W. Long 12
Huntsville 27, Hazel Green 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Susan Moore 18
J.U. Blacksher 32, Marengo 8
Jackson Aca. 38, Hooper 34
Jacksonville 43, Etowah 33
James Clemens 17, Gardendale 10
Jasper 48, Brookwood 7
Julian 26, Paul Bryant 19
Keith 10, Calhoun 8
Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 14
LaFayette 49, Ellwood 0
Lamar Co. 12, South Lamar 6
Lanett 14, Bullock Co. 13
Lauderdale Co. 41, Lexington 0
Lawrence Co. 52, East Lawrence 12
Leeds 42, Mortimer Jordan 20
Lee-Scott 33, Excel 16
Locust Fork 45, Oneonta 14
Lynn 33, Meek 20
Mars Hill Bible 34, Madison Aca. 7
McAdory 38, Pleasant Grove 35
McKenzie 47, Wilcox Central 12
Midfield 28, Huffman 26
Minor 47, Dora 15
Montgomery Aca. 22, Tallassee 16
Morgan Aca. 30, Southern Aca. 22
Mount Zion (Ga.) 43, Ranburne 36
Mountain Brook 28, Demopolis 0
North Jackson 14, Sylvania 6
North Sand Mountain 32, Woodville 6
Northridge 30, Calera 27
Northside 35, West Blocton 33
Oak Grove 50, Weaver 6
Oak Mountain 38, Briarwood 28
Ohatchee 76, New Hope 71
Opelika 28, Benjamin Russell 14
Orange Beach 27, Elberta 21 (OT)
Oxford 56, Central-Carrollton (Ga.) 46
Pace (Fla.) 17, Mary Montgomery 14 (OT)
Pataula Charter (Ga.) 20, Northside Methodist 11
Pell City 35, Pelham 7
Piedmont 34, Cherokee Co. 27
Pierce Co. (Ga.) 41, Coosa Chr. 7
Pike Liberal Arts 35, New Brockton 6
Pleasant Valley 28, West End-Walnut Grove 12
Prattville Chr. 14, Autaugaville 0
Providence Chr. 33, Wicksburg 7
Randolph Co. 34, Woodland 6
Rehobeth 36, Ashford 29 (2OT)
Robertsdale 31, Chickasaw 0
Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.) 41, Snook 6
Rogers 42, Wilson 17
Russell Co. 32, Carroll-Ozark 0
Russellville 35, Deshler 21
Saraland 35, Jackson 27
Satsuma 43, McIntosh 6
Scottsboro 31, Fort Payne 6
Section 20, Ider 6
Selma 30, Park Crossing 20
Shades Valley 41, Woodlawn 20
Shelby Co. 57, Lincoln 10
Sipsey Valley 58, Greene Co. 32
South Choctaw Aca. 48, Bessemer Aca. 44
Spain Park 38, Sparkman 7
St. Clair Co. 43, Jemison 8
St. Michael 31, Bayside Aca. 10
St. Paul's 10, UMS-Wright 3 (OT)
Stanhope Elmore 28, Marbury 13
Starkville Aca. (Miss.) 35, Chambers Aca. 31
Sulligent 42, Marion Co. 22
Sylacauga 69, Central-Coosa 28
Thomasville 35, Leroy 0
Trinity 21, Holtville 10
Tuscaloosa Academy 38, American Christian Academy 24
Valley 20, Glenwood 21
Valley Head 34, Cedar Bluff 13
Verbena 30, Holy Spirit 12
Victory Chr. 51, Sumiton Chr. 7
Vincent 19, Winterboro 6
Vinemont 16, Falkville 14
Wadley 34, B.B. Comer 6
Washington Co. 26, Cottage Hill 20
Wenonah 23, Jackson-Olin 14
West Limestone 48, Clements 7
West Morgan 31, Randolph 0
Westminster-Huntsville 42, East Limestone 20
Wetumpka 19, Beauregard 14
Wilcox Aca. 35, Clarke Prep 6
Williamson 52, BTW-Pensacola (Fla.) 0
Winston Co. 48, Addison 13
Saturday's Scores
Loachapoka vs. Notasulga, cancelled
Hoover 17, Western (Fla.) 14
Vigor 38, Blount 6
See Also: 2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Preseason