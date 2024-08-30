2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 1
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Abbeville Christian 27, Valiant Cross 26
Bullock Co. 7, Park Crossing 0
Clay-Chalkville 62, Ramsay 7
Dale Co. 34, G.W. Long 14
Foley 25, B.C. Rain 14
Gaylesville 58, Asbury 6
Highland Home 24, Charles Henderson 0
Hokes Bluff 21, Southside-Gadsden 13
Huffman 52, Columbia 14
Lawrence Co. 27, Rogers 7
Millry 46, Washington Co. 20
Monroe Aca. 21, Sparta 16
Robertsdale 13, Elberta 10
South Choctaw Aca. 28, Columbia Aca. (Miss.) 13
Thompson 27, Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) 21
Pisgah 30, Fyffe 22
Red Level 45, J.F. Shields 8
Tuscaloosa Aca. 46, Pickens Co. 0
Clarke Prep at Crenshaw Chr.: weather delay,
Jemison at Chilton Co.: weather delay