Bama Central

2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 1

The weekend's full high school football results as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Christopher Walsh

Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

Abbeville Christian 27, Valiant Cross 26
Bullock Co. 7, Park Crossing 0
Clay-Chalkville 62, Ramsay 7
Dale Co. 34, G.W. Long 14
Foley 25, B.C. Rain 14
Gaylesville 58, Asbury 6
Highland Home 24, Charles Henderson 0
Hokes Bluff 21, Southside-Gadsden 13
Huffman 52, Columbia 14
Lawrence Co. 27, Rogers 7
Millry 46, Washington Co. 20
Monroe Aca. 21, Sparta 16
Robertsdale 13, Elberta 10
South Choctaw Aca. 28, Columbia Aca. (Miss.) 13
Thompson 27, Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) 21
Pisgah 30, Fyffe 22
Red Level 45, J.F. Shields 8
Tuscaloosa Aca. 46, Pickens Co. 0
Clarke Prep at Crenshaw Chr.: weather delay,
Jemison at Chilton Co.: weather delay

See Also: 2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings Week 1

Published
Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/ASWA