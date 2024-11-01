Bama Central

2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 10

The weekend's full high school football results as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Christopher Walsh

The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

Alexandria 28, Munford 21
Autauga Aca. 20, Beulah 14
Baker 10, Vigor 9
Bessemer City 10, Wenonah 7
Buckhorn 28, Grissom 6
Dallas Co. 67, R.C. Hatch 42
Flomaton 6, Northview (Fla.) 0
Geneva Co. 62, Slocomb 38
Huntsville 31, Lee-Huntsville 6
Muscle Shoals 29, Austin 22
Rogers 42, Lexington 22
St. Michael 35, UMS-Wright 28
Thomasville 56, Clarke Co. 7
Valley 23, Dadeville 3
Washington Co. 47, Fruitdale 13
Woodlawn 32, Center Point 20

Friday's Scores

Alma Bryant at Pensacola (Fla.), canceled
Bayshore Chr. at J.F. Shields, canceled
Faith-Mobile at Tate (Fla.), canceled
Patrician beat Escambia Aca., forfeit

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

