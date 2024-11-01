2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 10
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Thursday's Scores
Alexandria 28, Munford 21
Autauga Aca. 20, Beulah 14
Baker 10, Vigor 9
Bessemer City 10, Wenonah 7
Buckhorn 28, Grissom 6
Dallas Co. 67, R.C. Hatch 42
Flomaton 6, Northview (Fla.) 0
Geneva Co. 62, Slocomb 38
Huntsville 31, Lee-Huntsville 6
Muscle Shoals 29, Austin 22
Rogers 42, Lexington 22
St. Michael 35, UMS-Wright 28
Thomasville 56, Clarke Co. 7
Valley 23, Dadeville 3
Washington Co. 47, Fruitdale 13
Woodlawn 32, Center Point 20
Friday's Scores
Alma Bryant at Pensacola (Fla.), canceled
Bayshore Chr. at J.F. Shields, canceled
Faith-Mobile at Tate (Fla.), canceled
Patrician beat Escambia Aca., forfeit
