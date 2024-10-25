2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 9
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Abbeville 46, Samson 13
Autaugaville 47, Ellwood 0
Carver-Montgomery 44, Opelika 35
Center Point 46, Springville 20
Central-Phenix City 52, JAG 14
Clay-Chalkville 63, Pinson Valley 6
Highland Home 54, Calhoun 8
Homewood 41, Minor 0
J.U. Blacksher 34, Bayshore Chr. 0
Lowndes Aca. 54, Valiant Cross 6
McIntosh 66, Fruitdale 0
Midfield 62, Oakman 6
Mortimer Jordan 46, Jackson-Olin 20
Mountain Brook 37, Shades Valley 0
Oak Grove 35, Fairfield 27
Oxford 49, Huffman 0
Parker 62, Woodlawn 0
Ramsay 26, Wenonah 0
South Choctaw Aca. 58, Morgan Aca. 14
St. Luke’s 22, Chickasaw 0
Sweet Water 35, Southern Choctaw 0
Williamson 35, LeFlore 0
There are 182 games scheduled for Friday.
