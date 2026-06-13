2026 All-State Baseball Teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final All-State teams for the 2025-26 academic year, in baseball. In addition to the first- and second- team and honorable-mention selections, the player, hitter, pitcher and coach of the year were announced for each classification.

The Mr. Baseball award, along with Miss Softball and Super All-State selections, will be announced Sunday (June 14) at the ASWA convention at Jacksonville State.

The ASWA All-State softball teams were announced earlier this week.

All classifications are through the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), except for the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) selections at the end.

Class 7A Player of the year

Will Adams, Hoover



Pitcher of the year

Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville



Hitter of the year

Kamrin Jenkins, Bob Jones



Coach of the year

Jeff Mauldin, Hewitt-Trussville



FIRST-TEAM

P: Brady Cavanaugh, Enterprise, Sr.`

P: Jace Riggan, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

P: Ethan Wade, Auburn, Sr.

P: Wyatt Williams, Thompson, Sr.

C: Will Carter, Huntsville, Jr.

IF: Dalton Dardin, Grissom, Jr.

IF: Kamrin Jenkins, Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Gavin Smith, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

IF: Jaxson Wood, Hoover, Sr.

OF: Will Adams, Hoover, Sr.

OF: Cross Tonsmeier, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

OF: Walker Turner, Enterprise, Sr.

UTL: Cohen Walker, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

UTL: Joshua Wilhide, Bob Jones, Sr.

DH: Jack Davidson, Daphne, Jr.

DH: Braydon Weaver, Grissom, Sr.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Ashton Blair, Thompson, Sr.

P: Lawson Hare, Auburn, Jr.

P: Danny Lumpkin, Fairhope, So.

P: Cale McIntosh, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

C: Drew Danner, Enterprise, Jr.

IF: Jaylen Carter, Central-Phenix City, So.

IF: JR Golden, Baker, Jr.

IF: Angelo Santiago, Auburn, Sr.

IF: Charlie Taaffe, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

OF: Cooper Fuller, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Brady Sack, Auburn, Jr.

OF: Charlie Williamon, Oak Mountain, Jr.

UTL: Alex Cothren, Huntsville, Sr.

UTL: William Quarles, Foley, Sr.

DH: Hudson Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

DH: Neel Patel, Florence, Sr.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Austin Barnett, Thompson, Jr.

P: Wilson Szymela, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

C: Declan King, Fairhope, Jr.

C: Brody McDavid, Daphne, So.

IF: Hayden Udovich, James Clemens, Sr.

IF: Ryan Parent, Daphne, Jr.

OF: Brayden Barnes, Enterprise, Jr.

OF: Trey Harville, Austin, So.

UTL: Hayden Jones, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

UTL: Will Jones, Huntsville, Sr.

DH: Christian Thompson, Alma Bryant, Fr.

DH: Braxton Williams, Sparkman, Jr.

Class 6A Player of the year

Asher Doepel, Hartselle



Pitcher of the year

Evan Malone, Northridge



Hitter of the year

Jonah Inman, Cullman



Coach of the year

Will Smith, Spain Park



FIRST-TEAM

P: Evan Malone, Northridge, Sr.

P: Cade Mason, Saraland, Jr.

P: Ben Roberts, Homewood, Sr.

P: Connor Stiles, Hartselle, Sr.

C: Jonah Inman, Cullman, Sr.

IF: Connor Greb, Spain Park, Jr.

IF: Rocco Maniscalco, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Levi Nickoli, Homewood, Sr.

IF: Braden Weathers, Hartselle, Jr.

OF: Cruise Baker, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Joe Cross, Spain Park, Sr.

OF: Cole Miles, Hartselle, Sr.

UTL: Asher Doepel, Hartselle, Sr.

UTL: Jacob O'Bryan, Gulf Shores, Sr.

DH: Paul Barnett, Mountain Brook, Jr.

DH: Evan Taylor, Spain Park, Jr.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Hudson Franks, Spain Park, Sr.

P: Barrett Mckelvey, Hartselle, So.

P: John Luke Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.

P: Will Vaughan, Hueytown, Jr.

C: Luke Houser, Mountain Brook, Sr.

IF: Evan Daigle, McGill-Toolen, So.

IF: Mayson Elam, Northridge, Sr.

IF: Rhys Jones, Spain Park, Sr.

IF: Bryce Zimmerman, Hazel Green, Sr.

OF: Jack Lenaghan, McGill-Toolen, Sr.

OF: Tres Moore, Gulf Shores, Sr.

OF: Cooper Sain, Homewood, Sr.

UTL: Andrew Beaverson, Hazel Green, Sr.

UTL: Jacob Rowell, Saraland, Sr.

DH: Charlie Lumpkin, BenJamin Russell, Jr.

DH: Wyatt Rath, Northridge, Jr.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Colton Clark, Hazel Green, Jr.

P: Houston Holmes, Spain Park, Jr.

C: Diego Pacheco, Pike Road, So.

C: Price Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.

IF: George Brockwell, Homewood, Jr.

IF: Carson Stancil, Cullman, Jr.

OF: Noah Crosby, Mountain Brook, Sr.

OF: Jace Dean, Rehobeth, So.

UTL: Marcus Lawler, Oxford, Sr.

UTL: Hudson Marks, Athens, Sr.

DH: Bryce Rivers, Saraland, Sr.

DH: Aiden Storey, Paul Bryant, Sr.

Class 5A Player of the year

Hunter Elmore, American Christian



Pitcher of the year

Christian Freeman, Faith-Mobile



Hitter of the year

Levi Martin, Sardis



Coach of the year

Chris Heaps, Briarwood



FIRST-TEAM

P: Shelton Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.

P: Hunter Elmore, American Christian, So.

P: Christian Freeman, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

P: Bryant Hardin, Moody, Sr.

C: Cooper Whorton, Boaz, Jr.

IF: Sage Bennett, Boaz, Jr.

IF: Sawyer Dutton, Elmore Co., Fr.

IF: Collin Hall, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

IF: Braxton Vice, Demopolis, Sr.

OF: Manning Amorde, UMS-Wright, Jr.

OF: Brayden Entrekin, Russellville, So.

OF: Levi Martin, Sardis, Sr.

UTL: Ivan Hand, Briarwood, So.

UTL: John Stowers, St. Paul's, Sr.

DH: Jaylen Crocker, American Christian, Sr.

DH: Grady Moore, Madison Academy, So.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Haagan Dodd, Boaz, Jr.

P: Houston Hartsfield, Briarwood, Sr.

P: Ty Waters, UMS-Wright, Sr.

P: Brodie Wilson, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

C: Eli Quinley, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

IF: Ryder Chambers, Leeds, Sr.

IF: Evan Hawarah, St. Paul's, Fr.

IF: Cooper Pennington, Shelby Co., Sr.

IF: Braydon Wright, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

OF: Brodie Coker, East Limestone, Sr.

OF: Alex Gaston, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Clay Johnson, Charles Henderson, Sr.

UTL: Camden Cullen, Fairview, Jr.

UTL: Cain Hogue, Corner, Sr.

DH: Adam Belk, Sardis, Sr.

DH: Caleb McAusland, American Christian, So.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Drew Jackson, American Christian, So.

P: Braden Sprayberry, Central-Clay Co., So.

C: Will Dutton, Moody, Sr.

C: Ryan Roland, Headland, Sr.

IF: Gage Davis, Elmore Co., Sr.

IF: Cason Tumlin, Sardis, Jr.

OF: Garrett Barnes, John Carroll, Sr.

OF: Dayton Porter, Boaz, So.

UTL: Bentley Smith, Douglas, So.

UTL: Max Thomas, Corner, Sr.

DH: Chris Fitts, East Limestone, Sr.

Class 4A Player of the year

Garrett Reid, Deshler



Pitcher of the year

Emmett Daniel, Westbrook Christian



Hitter of the year

Brodie Johnson, Westbrook Christian



Coach of the year

Ricky Ray Clayton, Westbrook Christian



FIRST-TEAM

P: Emmett Daniel, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

P: Jace Duckett, Madison Co., Jr.

P: Porter Nelson, Opp, Jr.

P: Campbell Tillman, Orange Beach, Fr.

C: Grady Patterson, Opp, Sr.

IF: Matt Ashberry, Straughn, Sr.

IF: Reed Bruce, Central-Florence, Sr.

IF: Ethan McMillan, Bibb Co., Sr.

IF: Harrison Milanowski, Houston Academy, So.

OF: Mark Andrzejewski, St. John Paul II, Sr.

OF: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

OF: Ty Morris, Houston Academy, Jr.

UTL: Brodie Johnson, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

UTL: Garrett Reid, Deshler, Sr.

DH: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, Jr.

DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, Jr.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Eli Cantrell, Madison Co., Jr.

P: Sawyer Coggins, Alexandria, Fr.

P: Cam Mayo, Cherokee Co., So.

P: Blake Roberts, W.S. Neal, Sr.

C: Noah Cain, Bayside Academy, Sr.

IF: Brody Blevins, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

IF: Camden Fuller, Deshler, Sr.

IF: Ethan Mendoza, Etowah, Jr.

IF: Cole Wheeler, Alexandria, Jr.

OF: Nate Black, Cherokee Co., Jr.

OF: Cooper Crenshaw, Satsuma, Sr.

OF: Carter Rutherford, Good Hope, Sr.

UTL: Eli Stone, W.S. Neal, Sr.

UTL: Aidan Weed, Dale Co., Jr.

DH: Parker Burgess, Opp, So.

DH: Colt Pressnell, West Limestone, So.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Brayden Cash, Bibb Co., Jr.

P: Jacob Fisher, New Brockton, Sr.

C: Easton Grace, W.S. Neal, Sr.

C: AJ Lewis, Ashford, Sr.

IF: Titan Partlow, West Morgan, Jr.

IF: Bryson Pickens, Wilson, Sr.

OF: Tad Terry, East Lawrence, Fr.

OF: Brayden Unger, Fayette Co., Sr.

UTL: Jacob Fisher, New Brockton, Sr.

UTL: Land Sharpless, Trinity, Fr.

DH: Ward Hickman, Orange Beach, Sr.

DH: Lucas Vance, Cordova, Sr.

Class 3A Player of the year

Gavin Lang, Collinsville



Pitcher of the year

Cooper Favors, Glenwood



Hitter of the year

Jordon Lankford, Geraldine



Coach of the year

Tim Fanning, Glenwood



FIRST-TEAM

P: Cole Austin, Piedmont, So.

P: Cooper Favors, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Braden Martin, Lee-Scott, So.

P: Collin Pate, Gordo, Sr.

C: Jeremiah Killian, Collinsville, Jr.

IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, Sr.

IF: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, Jr.

IF: Jordon Lankford, Geraldine, So.

IF: Reid McBride, Montgomery Academy, So.

OF: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Jimmy Dickens, St. James, Sr.

OF: Wiliam Marks, Montgomery Academy, Jr.

UTL: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, Jr.

UTL: Rainer Russell, Gordo, Jr.

DH: Kade Cox, Glenwood, Sr.

DH: Ledger Martin, Oakman, So.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Aiden Johnson, Glencoe, Sr.

P: John Michael Mordecai, Wicksburg, Sr.

P: Preston Munger, Cottage Hill, So.

P: Isaac Parten, Thomasville, Sr.

C: Harrison Snow, Lee-Scott, So.

IF: Chandler Benford, Phil Campbell, Jr.

IF: Grayson Borden, Clements, So.

IF: Hampton Hall, Oakman, So.

IF: Cal Lawrence, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Jeremiah Hutchins, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

OF: Kamden Martin, Flomaton, Jr.

OF: Kruz Box, Winfield, Sr.

UTL: Barrett Cook, Lee-Scott, Jr.

UTL: Hesston Parker, Lauderdale Co., Jr.

DH: Tucker Michaels, Weaver, So.

DH: Brandon Whitley, Winfield, So.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Carson Cleveland, Piedmont, So.

C: Braxton Franklin, Geraldine, So.

C: Gus Lee, T.R. Miller, Jr.

IF: Caden Wiggins, Cottage Hill, Sr.

IF: Trent Williams, Excel, Sr.

OF: Cam Dawson, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Dalton Mandel, T.R. Miller, Sr.

UTL: Jimmy Dickens, St. James, Sr.

UTL: Brady Jones, Oakman, Sr.

DH: Charlie Cutler, St. James, Sr.

DH: Lincoln Doner, Elkmont, Sr.

Class 2A Player of the year

Addison Senn, Ariton



Pitcher of the year

Beau Willis, Mars Hill Bible



Hitter of the year

Cooper Abernathy, Lindsay Lane



Coach of the year

Donovan Hand, Red Bay



FIRST-TEAM

P: Lawson German, G.W. Long, Sr.

P: Easton Kilpatrick, Ariton, Sr.

P: Wyatt Wallace, Lindsay Lane, So.

P: Beau Willis, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

C: Wells Ganey, Ariton, Sr.

IF: Cooper Pierce, North Sand Mountain, So.

IF: Eben Pritchett, G.W. Long, Sr.

IF: Jeremiah Thorne, Red Bay, Sr.

IF: Cody Willis, Mars Hill Bible, So.

OF: Luke Reed, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

OF: Addison Senn, Ariton, Jr.

OF: Jamarkius Smith, Reeltown, Jr.

UTL: Landon Archer, Vincent, Jr.

UTL: Tanner Sexton, Highland Home, Sr.

DH: Cooper Abernathy, Lindsay Lane, So.

DH: Jack Baggett, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Brooks Campbell, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

P: Carson McGee, Red Bay, Jr.

P: Maddox Ruble, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

P: Brody Smith, Reeltown, Sr.

C: Carter Loren, Ranburne, So.

IF: Harwood Beeker, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.

IF: Hutson Lewis, Reeltown, Sr.

IF: Jathan Richardson, St. Luke's, So.

IF: Ethan Stiles, Sulligent, Sr.

OF: Colton Ashton, Belgreen, So.

OF: Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

OF: Bryce Rushing, Luverne, Sr.

UTL: Cooper Frampton, St. Luke's, Jr.

UTL: Reed Wood, Reeltown, Jr.

DH: Jackson Burgess, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

DH: Aiden Sampley, Highland Home, Sr.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Jackson Acker, Pleasant Valley, Jr.

C: Colton Duke, St. Luke's, Jr.

C: Lagan Rolin, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.

IF: Brayden Mitchell, West End-Walnut Grove, So.

IF: Evan Morris, Cottonwood, Jr.

OF: Jackson Bowen, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr.

OF: Peyton Mann, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

UTL: Drew Davenport, Ranburne, Sr.

UTL: Dixon Duncan, Pleasant Valley, So.

DH: Brandon Chasteen, Cold Springs, Fr.

DH: Reed Dillard, Falkville, So.

Class 1A Player of the year

Ethan Jones, Fayetteville



Pitcher of the year

Caleb Conn, Appalachian



Hitter of the year

Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy



Coach of the year

Adam Brand, Hubbertville



FIRST-TEAM

P: Caleb Conn, Appalachian, Sr.

P: Michael Gibson, University Charter, Sr.

P: Keegan Giles, Leroy, Sr.

P: Ethan Jones, Fayetteville, Sr.

C: Conner Cassidy, Appalachian, Sr.

IF: Cole Brand, Hubbertville, Jr.

IF: Chaz Branum, Brantley, Sr.

IF: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, Sr.

IF: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, Jr.

OF: Taylor Kidwell, Ider, Jr.

OF: Braden Murray, University Charter, Sr.

OF: Tim Parnell, Leroy, Sr.

UTL: Eli Hubbert, Maplesville, Sr.

UTL: Cruz Kizzire, Hubbertville, So.

DH: Kane Rushing, Hubbertville, Jr.

DH: Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy, Sr.



SECOND-TEAM

P: Kiah Lake, Addison, Sr.

P: Cole Smith, Appalachian, Jr.

P: Easton Walsh, Florala, Sr.

P: Caden Welford, Millry, Sr.

C: Brady Ruark, Spring Garden, Jr.

IF: Brenton Cantrell, Fayetteville, Sr.

IF: Joel Hunter, Spring Garden, Sr.

IF: Stone Talley, Addison, Sr.

IF: Conner Tittle, Lynn, Jr.

OF: Chandler James, Athens Bible, Jr.

OF: Coby Sherer, Lynn, Sr.

OF: Sam Stidham, Appalachian, So.

UTL: Connor Blackwell, Red Level, Sr.

UTL: Kevin Freeman, Brantley, So.

DH: Noah Bryan, Florala, Jr.

DH: Conner Lane, Addison, So.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: James Tyler Johnson, Maplesville, Jr.

P: Blaize Wakefield, Hubbertville, Jr.

C: Davide Gambera, Skyline, Sr.

C: Caden Welford, Millry, Sr.

IF: Asa Blackmon, Brantley, So.

IF: J.D. Hart, Kinston, Fr.

OF: Connor Crumpton, Fayetteville, Jr.

OF: Clayton Sadler, Spring Garden, Sr.

UTL: Ben Baker, Spring Garden, So.

UTL: Max Wright, South Lamar, Sr.

DH: Porter Beasley, Brantley, So.

DH: Jacob Hart, Waterloo, Fr.

AISA Player of the year

Boston Brown, Lakeside



Pitcher of the year

Brayden Hennigan, Southern Academy



Hitter of the year

JB Upton, Lakeside



Coach of the year

Justin Chandler, Edgewood



ALL-STATE TEAM

P: Bobraeden Agee, Southern Academy, Jr.

P: Boston Brown, Lakeside, Jr.

P: Brayden Hennigan, Southern Academy, Sr.

P: Luke McGowan, Lakeside, Jr.

C: Jackson Hudson, Edgewood, Sr.

IF: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian, Sr.

IF: John Allen Powell, Clarke Prep, Jr.

IF: Landon Smith, Edgewood, Sr.

IF: JB Upton, Lakeside, Jr.

OF: Ethan Carr, Patrician, Jr.

OF: Jaxon Langham, Lakeside, Sr.

OF: John Taylor Railey, South Choctaw Academy, So.

UTL: Jake McArthur, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr.

UTL: Brock Whitt, Edgewood, Sr.

DH: Grant Casey, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

DH: Drew Rogers, Southern Academy, So.



HONORABLE MENTION

P: Tyler Mark Bullock, Lakeside, Sr.

P: Bryant Grimes, Macon-East, Sr.

C: Parker Ruskin, Macon-East, Jr.

C: Andrew Weaver, Coosa Valley Academy, Sr.

IF: Wyatt Martin, Southern Academy, So.

IF: Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy, Sr.

OF: Kainen Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, Jr.

OF: Hays Ellis, Fort Dale Academy, Jr.

UTL: Gage Adams, South Choctaw Academy, Jr.

UTL: Trent Hayes, Lakeside, Jr.

DH: Parker Dennis, Coosa Valley Academy, Jr.

DH: Kemyron Pritchett, Morgan Academy, Sr.

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