Royals vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

Just six games separate the first and fourth-place teams in the American League Central, and the Minnesota Twins are three games back from the Chicago White Sox for the lead. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Royals are on the outside looking in at 45-62.

The Twins are coming off a series win against the Athletics, and now they'll face the Royals in a three-game series at home.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Royals vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Royals +1.5 (-150)

Twins -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Royals +140

Twins -166

Total

OVER 9 (-118)

UNDER 9 (-104)

Royals vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Seth Lugo, RHP (4-6, 4.36 ERA)

Minnesota: Taj Bradley, RHP (9-4, 3.69 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Royals.TV

Royals record: 45-62

Twins record: 53-54

Royals vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Kody Clemens OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-130)

Kody Clemens has dominated Seth Lugo in the past. He has faced him six times in his career, recording four hits, with three of them being home runs. Clemens comes into this game red-hot, fresh off a three-hit performance against the Atlanta Braves. Let's bet on him to record 2+ bases tonight.

Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Twins to score at least five runs tonight:

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Kansas City Royals tonight, and I think we're going to see some significant regression from him sooner rather than later. He has a 4.36 ERA but a 5.44 xERA with a .278 xBA. He also ranks in the bottom 10th percentile in almost every pitching metric according to Baseball Savant. To make matters worse for the Royals, they have the second-worst bullpen in the Majors, sporting a bullpen ERA of 5.24.

The Twins should have no issue scoring 5+ runs tonight.

Pick: $35 on Twins Team Total OVER 4.5 (-125)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!