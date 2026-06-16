Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral Celebrates Being Part of Two Historic ASWA Achievements
One made history, and then the other followed suit.
Sunday, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association distributed its final honors for the 2025-26 academic year while holding its 54th annual annual convention and awards banquet, the organization saw two unprecedented firsts, both involving journalists from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral.
Katie Windham, who had served as vice-president over the last two years, was handed the reins and became the first female president in the history of the organization. She's the 27th journalist to hold the position since 1974.
Meanwhile, Christopher Walsh won the ASWA's highest annual writing honor, the Herby Kirby Memorial Award for story of the year. He's the first four-time winner.
"I was shocked and incredibly humbled," Walsh said. "You look at the names of the other winners, many of the biggest journalism names in this state, and to be the first four-time winner ... there just aren't adequate words to describe how grateful I am."
Walsh had previously won the award 2006, 2014 and 2020. It's the second time he's won the honor since founding BamaCentral in 2018.
Meanwhile, former AL.com journalist Josh Beam was presented with induction into the ASWA Hall of Honor, which was established to recognize individuals connected to our state for their contributions to the ASWA and sports community.
Randy Kennedy, a previous winner of the Mel Allen Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and named one of the ASWA's 50 Legends, was honored with the Bill Shelton Award. Named after the late Cullman Times sports editor, it recognizes a writer's contributions to his newspaper, the industry and the community. Kennedy was also elected vice-president of the organization.
AL.com led all media outlets with seven awards in the annual writing contest, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral took home six, and the Shelby County Reporter won four.
The Herby Kirby Award is given in memory of the longtime Birmingham Post Herald sports writer who died in the press box covering Notre Dame's 24-23 national championship win over Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl. Only the first-place submissions in the other categories of the writing contest are considered for the story of the year honor.
2026 ASWA Writing Awards
Best Sports Story, Writing on a Deadline, Prep or Other Amateur Event
First place: David Glovach, TimesDaily
Second place: Max Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Best Column
First place: Ben Thomas, AL.com
Second place (tie): Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral
Best football story, Power 5 or NFL
First place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com
Second place: Bob Labbe, Madison Record
Best football story, non-Power 5, Preps or other
First place: David Glovach, TimesDaily
Second place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Best basketball story, without a deadline
First place: Bob Labbe, Madison Record
Second place: Andrew Simonson, Shelby County Reporter
Best Baseball Story, without a deadline
First place: Mark McCarter, Sports Illustrated
Second place: David Glovach, TimesDaily
Best Softball Story, without a deadline
First place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Second place: Katie Windham, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral
Best Boxing and/or Wrestling Story, without a deadline
First place: Andrew Simonson, Shelby County Reporter
Second place: Bob Labbe, The Madison Record
Best General Sports Story, without a deadline
First place: Solomon Crenshaw Jr., Over the Mountain Journal
Second place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Best Enterprise or Explanatory Story
First place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com
Second place: Mike Rodak, Bama247
Best Breaking News story
First place: Mike Rodak, Bama247
Second place: Ben Thomas, AL.com
Best Project
First place: Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral
Second place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com
Best Deadline/Game Story by a student
First place: Theo Fernandez, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral
Second place: Sarah Turner, The Alabamian
Best Enterprise Story or Feature by a student
First place: Theo Fernandez, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral
Second place: Sarah Turner, The Alabamian
Best Supplement
First place: Shelby County Reporter
Second place: Shelby County Reporter
Herby Kirby Award (Story of the Year): Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral
ASWA Hall of Honor
2007: David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)
2009: Larry White (University of Alabama)
2018: Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State)
2021: Ivan Maisel
2022: Vic Knight
2023: Joshua Underwood (Jacksonville State)
2024: Kent Partridge (West Alabama)
2026: Josh Bean
Bill Shelton Award
2000 Jimmy Smothers
2001 John Pruett
2002 Al Browning
2003 Ross Wood
2004 Mark McCarter
2005 Jon Johnson
2006 Ron Ingram
2007 Mark Edwards
2008 Lew Gilliand
2009 Tommy Deas
2010 Steve Irvine
2011 Mike Szvetitz
2012 Kim Shugart
2013 Andrew Carroll
2014 Shannon Fagan
2015 Greg Dewalt
2016 John Zenor
2017 Ben Thomas
2018 Solomon Crenshaw
2019 Jeff McIntyre
2020 Tommy Hicks
2022 Charles Hollis
2023 Creg Stephenson
2024 Christopher Walsh
2025 David Glovach
2026: Randy Kennedy
Herby Kirby Award (Story of the Year)
1974 Wayne Hester, Anniston Star
1975 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News
1976 Mike McKenzie, Tuscaloosa News
1977 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News
1978 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1979 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News
1980 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1981 Bill Lumpkin, Paul Finebaum, Rubin Grant, Birmingham Post-Herald
1982 Paul Finebaum, Birmingham Post-Herald
1983 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News
1984 Chuck Finder, Birmingham News
1985 Bob Mayes, Huntsville Times
1986 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1987 Ron Ingram, Birmingham News
1988 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
1989 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News
1990 Ray Melick, Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald
1991 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1992 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1993 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1994 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times
1995 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Times
1996 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
1997 Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald
1998 Ted Miller, Mobile Register
1999 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
2000 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News
2001 Jimmy Creed, Anniston News
2002 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News
2003 Jimmy Creed, Anniston Star
2004 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Timess
2005 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times
2006 Christopher Walsh, Tuscaloosa News
2007 Jon Solomon, Erin Stock, Birmingham News
2008 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2009 Don Kausler Jr., Ray Mellick, Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2010 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News
2011 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News
2012 Alex Scarborough, Tuscaloosa News
2013 Ryan Wood, Opelika-Auburn News
2014 Christopher Walsh, BamaOnline
2015 Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald
2016 Gregg Dewalt, Florence Times-Daily
2017 Josh Bean, AL.com
2018 Creg Stephenson, AL.com
2019 Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser
2020 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral
2021 Aaron Suttles, The Athletic
2022 David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily
2023 Creg Stephenson, AL.com
2024 Michael Casagrande, AL.com
2025 Ben Thomas, AL.com
2026 Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson TIde On SI/BamaCentral
ASWA Presidents
1974-75 George Smith, Anniston Star
1975-76 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News
1976-78 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald
1978-80 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1980-82 Wayne Hester, Anniston Times
1982-84 Phillip Marshall, Montgomery Advertiser
1984-86 John Pruett, Huntsville Times
1986-88 Al Burleson, Huntsville Times
1988-92 Kirk McNair, Bama Magazine
1993-94 Charles Hollis, Birmingham News
1995-96 Ray Melick, Birmingham Post-Herald
1997-98 Doug Segrest, Birmingham News
1999-2000 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register
2001-02 Phillip Tutor, Anniston Star
2003-04 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News
2005-06 Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State University
2007-08 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times
2009-10 Ben Thomas, Mobile Press-Register
2011-12 Gregg Dewalt, Florence Times Daily
2013-14 Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle
2015-16 Tommy Hicks, Mobile
2017-18 John Zenor, Associated Press
2019-20 Creg Stephenson, AL.com
2021-22 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral
2023-24 Stacy Long, Florence DailyTimes
2024-25 Tony Tsoukalas, Tide Illustrated
2026-27 Katie Windham, Alabama Crimson Tide/BamaCentral
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
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