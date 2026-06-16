Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral Celebrates Being Part of Two Historic ASWA Achievements

One made history, and then the other followed suit.

Sunday, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association distributed its final honors for the 2025-26 academic year while holding its 54th annual annual convention and awards banquet, the organization saw two unprecedented firsts, both involving journalists from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral.

Katie Windham, who had served as vice-president over the last two years, was handed the reins and became the first female president in the history of the organization. She's the 27th journalist to hold the position since 1974.

Meanwhile, Christopher Walsh won the ASWA's highest annual writing honor, the Herby Kirby Memorial Award for story of the year. He's the first four-time winner.

"I was shocked and incredibly humbled," Walsh said. "You look at the names of the other winners, many of the biggest journalism names in this state, and to be the first four-time winner ... there just aren't adequate words to describe how grateful I am."

Walsh had previously won the award 2006, 2014 and 2020. It's the second time he's won the honor since founding BamaCentral in 2018.

Meanwhile, former AL.com journalist Josh Beam was presented with induction into the ASWA Hall of Honor, which was established to recognize individuals connected to our state for their contributions to the ASWA and sports community.

Randy Kennedy, a previous winner of the Mel Allen Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and named one of the ASWA's 50 Legends, was honored with the Bill Shelton Award. Named after the late Cullman Times sports editor, it recognizes a writer's contributions to his newspaper, the industry and the community. Kennedy was also elected vice-president of the organization.

AL.com led all media outlets with seven awards in the annual writing contest, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral took home six, and the Shelby County Reporter won four.

The Herby Kirby Award is given in memory of the longtime Birmingham Post Herald sports writer who died in the press box covering Notre Dame's 24-23 national championship win over Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl. Only the first-place submissions in the other categories of the writing contest are considered for the story of the year honor.

2026 ASWA Writing Awards

Best Sports Story, Writing on a Deadline, Prep or Other Amateur Event

First place: David Glovach, TimesDaily

Second place: Max Donaldson, Gadsden Times



Best Column

First place: Ben Thomas, AL.com

Second place (tie): Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral



Best football story, Power 5 or NFL

First place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com

Second place: Bob Labbe, Madison Record



Best football story, non-Power 5, Preps or other

First place: David Glovach, TimesDaily

Second place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com



Best basketball story, without a deadline

First place: Bob Labbe, Madison Record

Second place: Andrew Simonson, Shelby County Reporter



Best Baseball Story, without a deadline

First place: Mark McCarter, Sports Illustrated

Second place: David Glovach, TimesDaily



Best Softball Story, without a deadline

First place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com

Second place: Katie Windham, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral



Best Boxing and/or Wrestling Story, without a deadline

First place: Andrew Simonson, Shelby County Reporter

Second place: Bob Labbe, The Madison Record



Best General Sports Story, without a deadline

First place: Solomon Crenshaw Jr., Over the Mountain Journal

Second place: Thomas Ashworth, AL.com



Best Enterprise or Explanatory Story

First place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com

Second place: Mike Rodak, Bama247



Best Breaking News story

First place: Mike Rodak, Bama247

Second place: Ben Thomas, AL.com



Best Project

First place: Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Second place: Creg Stephenson, AL.com



Best Deadline/Game Story by a student

First place: Theo Fernandez, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Second place: Sarah Turner, The Alabamian



Best Enterprise Story or Feature by a student

First place: Theo Fernandez, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Second place: Sarah Turner, The Alabamian



Best Supplement

First place: Shelby County Reporter

Second place: Shelby County Reporter



Herby Kirby Award (Story of the Year): Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral



ASWA Hall of Honor 2007: David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)

2009: Larry White (University of Alabama)

2018: Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State)

2021: Ivan Maisel

2022: Vic Knight

2023: Joshua Underwood (Jacksonville State)

2024: Kent Partridge (West Alabama)

2026: Josh Bean

Ben Thomas presents the award with induction into the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Hall of Honor to Josh Bean at the ASWA awards banquet on June 16, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Bill Shelton Award 2000 Jimmy Smothers

2001 John Pruett

2002 Al Browning

2003 Ross Wood

2004 Mark McCarter

2005 Jon Johnson

2006 Ron Ingram

2007 Mark Edwards

2008 Lew Gilliand

2009 Tommy Deas

2010 Steve Irvine

2011 Mike Szvetitz

2012 Kim Shugart

2013 Andrew Carroll

2014 Shannon Fagan

2015 Greg Dewalt

2016 John Zenor

2017 Ben Thomas

2018 Solomon Crenshaw

2019 Jeff McIntyre

2020 Tommy Hicks

2022 Charles Hollis

2023 Creg Stephenson

2024 Christopher Walsh

2025 David Glovach

2026: Randy Kennedy

Randy Kennedy is presented with the ASWA Bill Shelton Award at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Herby Kirby Award (Story of the Year) 1974 Wayne Hester, Anniston Star

1975 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News

1976 Mike McKenzie, Tuscaloosa News

1977 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News

1978 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1979 Al Browning, Tuscaloosa News

1980 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald

1981 Bill Lumpkin, Paul Finebaum, Rubin Grant, Birmingham Post-Herald

1982 Paul Finebaum, Birmingham Post-Herald

1983 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News

1984 Chuck Finder, Birmingham News

1985 Bob Mayes, Huntsville Times

1986 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1987 Ron Ingram, Birmingham News

1988 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News

1989 Wayne Martin, Birmingham News

1990 Ray Melick, Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald

1991 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald

1992 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times

1993 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times

1994 Mike Marshall, Huntsville Times

1995 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Times

1996 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register

1997 Richard Scott, Birmingham Post-Herald

1998 Ted Miller, Mobile Register

1999 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register

2000 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News

2001 Jimmy Creed, Anniston News

2002 Mike Bolton, Doug Segrest, Bob Carlton, Birmingham News

2003 Jimmy Creed, Anniston Star

2004 Phillip Marshall, Huntsville Timess

2005 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times

2006 Christopher Walsh, Tuscaloosa News

2007 Jon Solomon, Erin Stock, Birmingham News

2008 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News

2009 Don Kausler Jr., Ray Mellick, Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News

2010 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News

2011 Jon Solomon, Birmingham News

2012 Alex Scarborough, Tuscaloosa News

2013 Ryan Wood, Opelika-Auburn News

2014 Christopher Walsh, BamaOnline

2015 Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald

2016 Gregg Dewalt, Florence Times-Daily

2017 Josh Bean, AL.com

2018 Creg Stephenson, AL.com

2019 Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser

2020 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral

2021 Aaron Suttles, The Athletic

2022 David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily

2023 Creg Stephenson, AL.com

2024 Michael Casagrande, AL.com

2025 Ben Thomas, AL.com

2026 Christopher Walsh, Alabama Crimson TIde On SI/BamaCentral

ASWA Presidents 1974-75 George Smith, Anniston Star

1975-76 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News

1976-78 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald

1978-80 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1980-82 Wayne Hester, Anniston Times

1982-84 Phillip Marshall, Montgomery Advertiser

1984-86 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1986-88 Al Burleson, Huntsville Times

1988-92 Kirk McNair, Bama Magazine

1993-94 Charles Hollis, Birmingham News

1995-96 Ray Melick, Birmingham Post-Herald

1997-98 Doug Segrest, Birmingham News

1999-2000 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register

2001-02 Phillip Tutor, Anniston Star

2003-04 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News

2005-06 Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State University

2007-08 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times

2009-10 Ben Thomas, Mobile Press-Register

2011-12 Gregg Dewalt, Florence Times Daily

2013-14 Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle

2015-16 Tommy Hicks, Mobile

2017-18 John Zenor, Associated Press

2019-20 Creg Stephenson, AL.com

2021-22 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral

2023-24 Stacy Long, Florence DailyTimes

2024-25 Tony Tsoukalas, Tide Illustrated

2026-27 Katie Windham, Alabama Crimson Tide/BamaCentral



New Alabama Sports Writers Association president Katie Windham presents the Small College Player of the Year trophy to Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body at the ASWA awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.