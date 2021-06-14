Alabama's Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and Jimmy Smothers Courage Award Winners Named

The final high school awards of the 2020-21 seasons were announced at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet

BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra and UMS-Wright’s Maddux Bruns won Alabama’s top high school softball and baseball awards Sunday.

Bruns was named Mr. Baseball and Widra was named Miss Softball at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s convention at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB.

“This really means a lot to me,” Widra said. “It's just an incredible honor. No matter how many losses good or bad, or how things turn out, it means all the hard work paid off so it's really good.”

Widra, a Michigan signee, was a two-way star for the Jaguars.

At the plate, she hit .490 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 42 games. As a pitcher, Widra had a 1.19 ERA with 236 strikeouts and a .139 average against in 123 innings.

Bruns is a Mississippi State signee who is projected as a likely high pick in next month’s pro draft.

The left-handed pitcher racked up 102 strikeouts with 13 hits allowed and 19 walks in 49 innings. He had an 0.86 ERA.

Also, Belgreen’s Emma Dempsey won the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which goes to an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.

Dempsey, who overcame scoliosis as a child, led the Bulldogs in volleyball, basketball and softball this year as a senior this year.

MISS SOFTBALL

Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

MR. BASEBALL

Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

SUPER ALL-STATE

Softball

Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

Alea Johnson, Fairhope

Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria

Sara Beth Brake, Gardendale

Emma Rolfe, Bob Jones

Kayden Dunn, Brantley

Jenna Lord, Hewitt-Trussville

Baseball

Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

Brennen Norton, Cullman

Samuel Dutton, Westbrook Christian

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell

Grant Taylor, Florence

Slate Alford, Bob Jones

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Pico Kohn, Chilton Co.

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian

ALL-TIME MISS SOFTBALL WINNERS

2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley

2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian

2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry

2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker

2014: Madi Moore, Winfield

2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan

2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan

2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah

2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown

2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider

2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown

2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills

2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker

2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah

ALL-TIME MR. BASEBALL WINNERS

2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Aca.

2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman

2015: Brax Garrett, Florence

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman

2012: Mikey White, Spain Park

2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville

2010: Darryl Norris, Fairhope

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff

2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

2006: Del Howell, American Chr.

2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.

2004: Patrick White, Daphne

2003: Joey Doan, Baker

2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott

2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden

2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long

1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford

JIMMY SMOTHERS COURAGE AWARD

2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, volleyball)

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)

2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)

2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)

2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)