Alabama's Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and Jimmy Smothers Courage Award Winners Named
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra and UMS-Wright’s Maddux Bruns won Alabama’s top high school softball and baseball awards Sunday.
Bruns was named Mr. Baseball and Widra was named Miss Softball at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s convention at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB.
“This really means a lot to me,” Widra said. “It's just an incredible honor. No matter how many losses good or bad, or how things turn out, it means all the hard work paid off so it's really good.”
Widra, a Michigan signee, was a two-way star for the Jaguars.
At the plate, she hit .490 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 42 games. As a pitcher, Widra had a 1.19 ERA with 236 strikeouts and a .139 average against in 123 innings.
Bruns is a Mississippi State signee who is projected as a likely high pick in next month’s pro draft.
The left-handed pitcher racked up 102 strikeouts with 13 hits allowed and 19 walks in 49 innings. He had an 0.86 ERA.
Also, Belgreen’s Emma Dempsey won the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which goes to an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.
Dempsey, who overcame scoliosis as a child, led the Bulldogs in volleyball, basketball and softball this year as a senior this year.
MISS SOFTBALL
Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
MR. BASEBALL
Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
SUPER ALL-STATE
Softball
Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Alea Johnson, Fairhope
Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Sara Beth Brake, Gardendale
Emma Rolfe, Bob Jones
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Jenna Lord, Hewitt-Trussville
Baseball
Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
Brennen Norton, Cullman
Samuel Dutton, Westbrook Christian
Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell
Grant Taylor, Florence
Slate Alford, Bob Jones
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Pico Kohn, Chilton Co.
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian
ALL-TIME MISS SOFTBALL WINNERS
2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long
2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley
2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian
2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry
2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker
2014: Madi Moore, Winfield
2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan
2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan
2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah
2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown
2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider
2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown
2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills
2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker
2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah
ALL-TIME MR. BASEBALL WINNERS
2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Aca.
2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman
2015: Brax Garrett, Florence
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman
2012: Mikey White, Spain Park
2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville
2010: Darryl Norris, Fairhope
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff
2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2006: Del Howell, American Chr.
2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.
2004: Patrick White, Daphne
2003: Joey Doan, Baker
2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott
2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden
2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long
1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford
JIMMY SMOTHERS COURAGE AWARD
2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, volleyball)
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)
2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)
2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)
2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)