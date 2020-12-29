ASWA Hall of Fame

Alabama Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame celebrates and recognizes those who have excelled in the profession throughout the years, and is the organization's highest honor.

To be considered for induction a candidate must fulfill four requirements, as adopted at the 2006 convention of the ASWA:

1. A nominee must have been a full-time sports writer in the state of Alabama for at least 10 years.

2. Full-time sports writers will include those who worked or have worked at a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a wire service, an Internet service, a specialty sports publication or a magazine published in the state of Alabama.

3. The Association established a Hall of Honor to recognize those individuals whose service has been instrumental to the growth and success of the ASWA, but who do not meet the criteria outlined in Paragraph 2.

4. Hall of Fame inductees will continue to be determined by a vote of the ASWA membership. To be elected, a nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the votes cast.

ALABAMA SPORTS WRITERS HALL OF FAME

1983: Benny Marshall (Birmingham News), Zipp Newman (Birmingham News), Bob Phillips (Birmingham Age-Herald and Post-Herald)

1986: Sam Adams (Montgomery Advertiser-Alabama Journal)

1989: Alf Van Hoose (Birmingham News), Naylor Stone (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1992: Ronald Weathers (Birmingham News)

1993: Bill Lumpkin (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1997: Bill Shelton (Cullman Times), Jimmy Smothers (Gadsden Times)

2000: Jimmy Bryan (Birmingham News), Bill Easterling (Huntsville Times)

2001: Clyde Bolton (Birmingham News)

2002: Jerry Bryan (Birmingham News)

2003: John Pruett (Huntsville Times)

2006: Wayne Martin (Birmingham News)

2008: Charles Hollis (Birmingham News)

2012: Kirk McNair (Bama Magazine)

2013: Ron Ingram (Birmingham News)

2018: Tommy Hicks (Mobile Press-Register)

Hall of Honor

2007: David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)

2009: Larry White (University of Alabama)

2018: Greg Sitz (Jacksonville State)