    • October 20, 2021
    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 10

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 10

    The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
    The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

    CLASS 7A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Thompson (20); 9-0; 240

    2. Hoover; 9-0; 179

    3. Central-Phenix City; 9-0; 161

    4. Auburn; 7-1; 131

    5. James Clemens; 9-0; 110

    6. Fairhope; 7-1; 106

    7. Theodore; 7-1; 76

    8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 72

    9. Enterprise; 7-2; 31

    10. Oak Mountain; 6-2; 24

    Others receiving votes: Daphne (5-2) 6, Prattville (5-3) 3, Baker (5-3) 1.

    CLASS 6A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 8-0; 237

    2. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 181

    3. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 155

    4. Helena; 9-0; 125

    5. Spanish Fort; 7-1; 114

    6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101

    7. Saraland; 7-2; 82

    8. Hueytown; 7-1; 76

    9. Pinson Valley; 5-3; 20

    10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-2; 17

    Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-3) 16, Muscle Shoals (7-1) 5, Jackson-Olin (6-2) 4, Gardendale (6-2) 3, Fort Payne (5-3) 1, McGill-Toolen (6-2) 1, Oxford (5-3) 1, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 1.

    CLASS 5A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230

    2. Pleasant Grove (3); 7-1; 187

    3. Leeds; 9-0; 156

    4. Alexandria; 8-0; 143

    5. Guntersville; 7-1; 104

    6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 101

    7. UMS-Wright; 7-1; 92

    8. Russellville; 7-1; 58

    9. Greenville; 7-1; 31

    10. Parker; 7-1; 27

    Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (5-3) 6, Fairview (7-1) 3, Sylacauga (6-2) 2.

    CLASS 4A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Madison Aca. (16); 7-1; 227

    2. Vigor (3); 8-0; 181

    3. American Chr. (1); 7-1; 161

    4. Handley; 6-1; 130

    5. Northside; 7-1; 118

    6. Brooks; 8-0; 99

    7. Gordo; 6-2; 91

    8. St. James; 7-1; 56

    9. Jackson; 7-2; 31

    10. Anniston; 6-2; 23

    Others receiving votes: Oneonta (8-1) 7, Priceville (7-1) 5, Bibb Co. (7-2) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-2) 2, West Limestone (5-3) 2, West Morgan (5-4) 2, Good Hope (7-2) 1.

    CLASS 3A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 9-0; 237

    2. Piedmont (1); 7-1; 166

    3. Fyffe; 6-1; 152

    4. Winfield; 9-0; 145

    5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111

    6. Saks; 8-1; 97

    7. Trinity; 7-1; 75

    8. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 64

    9. Opp; 7-2; 28

    10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 26

    Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (6-2) 15, Geraldine (5-3) 12, Ohatchee (5-3) 7, Flomaton (5-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-5) 2, Southside-Selma (7-1) 1.

    CLASS 2A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clarke Co. (14); 7-1; 219

    2. Lanett (6); 7-2; 196

    3. Mars Hill Bible; 6-2; 163

    4. Elba; 8-1; 142

    5. Spring Garden; 8-0; 110

    6 (tie). Ariton; 8-1; 77

    6 (tie). Cleveland; 6-2; 77

    8. G.W. Long; 6-1; 69

    9. Luverne; 7-0; 49

    10. Leroy; 6-2; 19

    Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-2) 9, Tanner (6-2) 5, Midfield (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2.

    CLASS 1A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Brantley (16); 7-0; 227

    2. Sweet Water (4); 8-0; 191

    3. Maplesville; 8-0; 162

    4. Pickens Co.; 7-1; 137

    5. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 108

    6. Wadley; 9-0; 106

    7. Notasulga; 7-1; 78

    8. Keith; 6-1; 58

    9. Sumiton Chr.; 7-1; 37

    10. Loachapoka; 5-2; 16

    Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (5-3) 5, Millry (5-3) 4, Samson (7-2) 4, Hackleburg (6-2) 3, Hubbertville (6-2) 3, Winterboro (4-4) 1.

    AISA

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Autauga Aca. (19); 8-0; 237

    2. Escambia Aca.; 7-1; 177

    3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 7-1; 165

    4. Chambers Aca.; 7-1; 137

    5. Glenwood; 5-2; 116

    6. Sparta; 7-0; 101

    7. Patrician; 6-2; 80

    8. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 62

    9. Jackson Aca.; 7-1; 38

    10. Lowndes Aca.; 6-3; 11

    Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-4) 4.

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 10

