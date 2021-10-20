ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 10
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 9-0; 240
2. Hoover; 9-0; 179
3. Central-Phenix City; 9-0; 161
4. Auburn; 7-1; 131
5. James Clemens; 9-0; 110
6. Fairhope; 7-1; 106
7. Theodore; 7-1; 76
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 72
9. Enterprise; 7-2; 31
10. Oak Mountain; 6-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Daphne (5-2) 6, Prattville (5-3) 3, Baker (5-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 8-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 181
3. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 155
4. Helena; 9-0; 125
5. Spanish Fort; 7-1; 114
6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101
7. Saraland; 7-2; 82
8. Hueytown; 7-1; 76
9. Pinson Valley; 5-3; 20
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-3) 16, Muscle Shoals (7-1) 5, Jackson-Olin (6-2) 4, Gardendale (6-2) 3, Fort Payne (5-3) 1, McGill-Toolen (6-2) 1, Oxford (5-3) 1, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 7-1; 187
3. Leeds; 9-0; 156
4. Alexandria; 8-0; 143
5. Guntersville; 7-1; 104
6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 101
7. UMS-Wright; 7-1; 92
8. Russellville; 7-1; 58
9. Greenville; 7-1; 31
10. Parker; 7-1; 27
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (5-3) 6, Fairview (7-1) 3, Sylacauga (6-2) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Madison Aca. (16); 7-1; 227
2. Vigor (3); 8-0; 181
3. American Chr. (1); 7-1; 161
4. Handley; 6-1; 130
5. Northside; 7-1; 118
6. Brooks; 8-0; 99
7. Gordo; 6-2; 91
8. St. James; 7-1; 56
9. Jackson; 7-2; 31
10. Anniston; 6-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (8-1) 7, Priceville (7-1) 5, Bibb Co. (7-2) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-2) 2, West Limestone (5-3) 2, West Morgan (5-4) 2, Good Hope (7-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 9-0; 237
2. Piedmont (1); 7-1; 166
3. Fyffe; 6-1; 152
4. Winfield; 9-0; 145
5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
6. Saks; 8-1; 97
7. Trinity; 7-1; 75
8. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 64
9. Opp; 7-2; 28
10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (6-2) 15, Geraldine (5-3) 12, Ohatchee (5-3) 7, Flomaton (5-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-5) 2, Southside-Selma (7-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (14); 7-1; 219
2. Lanett (6); 7-2; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 6-2; 163
4. Elba; 8-1; 142
5. Spring Garden; 8-0; 110
6 (tie). Ariton; 8-1; 77
6 (tie). Cleveland; 6-2; 77
8. G.W. Long; 6-1; 69
9. Luverne; 7-0; 49
10. Leroy; 6-2; 19
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-2) 9, Tanner (6-2) 5, Midfield (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 7-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 8-0; 191
3. Maplesville; 8-0; 162
4. Pickens Co.; 7-1; 137
5. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 108
6. Wadley; 9-0; 106
7. Notasulga; 7-1; 78
8. Keith; 6-1; 58
9. Sumiton Chr.; 7-1; 37
10. Loachapoka; 5-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (5-3) 5, Millry (5-3) 4, Samson (7-2) 4, Hackleburg (6-2) 3, Hubbertville (6-2) 3, Winterboro (4-4) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 8-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 7-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 7-1; 165
4. Chambers Aca.; 7-1; 137
5. Glenwood; 5-2; 116
6. Sparta; 7-0; 101
7. Patrician; 6-2; 80
8. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 62
9. Jackson Aca.; 7-1; 38
10. Lowndes Aca.; 6-3; 11
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-4) 4.