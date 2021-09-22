ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 6

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 5-0; 264

2. Hoover; 5-0; 195

3. Auburn; 5-0; 176

4. Central-Phenix City; 5-0; 154

5. Theodore; 5-0; 127

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 103

7. James Clemens; 5-0; 98

8. Fairhope; 4-1; 56

9. Enterprise; 4-1; 32

10. Oak Mountain; 4-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 12, Prattville (4-1) 6, Daphne (2-2) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207

3. Briarwood; 5-0; 170

4. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 153

5. Hartselle; 5-0; 130

6. McAdory; 5-0; 99

7. Opelika; 3-2; 59

8. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 54

9. Helena; 5-0; 53

10. Jackson-Olin; 4-0; 42

Others receiving votes: Hueytown (4-1) 17, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 5, Northridge (5-0) 5, Homewood (4-1) 4, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (20); 5-0; 256

2. *Pleasant Grove (2); 3-1; 197

3. Central-Clay Co.; 5-0; 182

4. Leeds; 5-0; 152

5. Alexandria; 4-0; 128

6. Russellville; 5-0; 106

7. Guntersville; 4-1; 76

8. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 67

9. Greenville; 4-0; 41

10. Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Parker (5-0) 15, St. Paul's (2-3) 6, Andalusia (3-2) 1, Ardmore (4-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Handley (20); 3-0; 255

2. Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 193

3. Vigor; 5-0; 173

4. American Chr.; 4-1; 162

5. Gordo; 4-1; 133

6. Williamson; 3-2; 84

7. Northside; 4-1; 71

8. West Limestone; 3-1; 57

9. Central-Florence; 5-0; 42

10. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Brooks (5-0) 15, Etowah (3-1) 15, Cherokee Co. (3-1) 9, St. James (4-1) 8, Jacksonville (3-2) 4, Anniston (3-1) 3, West Blocton (5-0) 3, Cleburne Co. (4-1) 1, Randolph (5-0) 1, St. Michael (3-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261

2. Piedmont (1); 4-0; 197

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 180

4. Flomaton; 4-0; 146

5. Trinity; 5-0; 127

6. Montgomery Aca.; 4-1; 101

7. Opp; 4-1; 63

8. Plainview; 3-1; 47

9. Winfield; 5-0; 45

10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (3-1) 19, Lauderdale Co. (5-0) 13, Saks (4-1) 11, Bayside Aca. (3-2) 4, Excel (3-1) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-3) 4, Slocomb (2-2) 2, Southside-Selma (3-1) 2, Ohatchee (2-3) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 3-1; 246

2. Lanett (6); 4-1; 216

3. Clarke Co.; 3-1; 170

4. Elba; 4-1; 129

5. Ariton; 5-0; 117

6. Falkville; 3-1; 102

7. Spring Garden; 3-1; 77

8. Geneva Co.; 3-1; 59

9. Leroy; 4-0; 47

10. Cleveland; 3-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 14, Colbert Co. (4-1) 13, G.W. Long (2-1) 12, Sand Rock (3-1) 7, Luverne (3-0) 5, B.B. Comer (3-2) 2, Midfield (3-1) 1, Tanner (3-2) 1

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (19); 3-0; 252

2. Sweet Water (3); 4-0; 202

3. Pickens Co.; 4-0; 178

4. Maplesville; 5-0; 160

5. Millry; 4-0; 131

6. Keith; 5-0; 91

7. Notasulga; 5-0; 74

8. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 65

9. Wadley; 5-0; 54

10. Loachapoka; 2-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (4-1) 12, Samson (4-1) 9, Sumiton Chr. (3-1) 3, *Winterboro (2-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 4-0; 195

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-1; 174

4. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 157

5. Glenwood; 3-2; 115

6. Sparta; 4-0; 92

7. Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 81

8. Morgan Aca.; 3-1; 52

9. Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 32

10. Patrician; 2-2; 29

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (3-1) 28, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-2) 26, Lee-Scott (2-2) 6, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 3.