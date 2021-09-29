September 29, 2021
ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 7
Publish date:

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
Author:

SI.com

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 6-0; 264

2. Hoover; 6-0; 195

3. Auburn; 6-0; 176

4. Central-Phenix City; 6-0; 154

5. Theodore; 5-0; 126

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 111

7. James Clemens; 6-0; 92

8. Fairhope; 4-1; 55

9. Enterprise; 5-1; 39

10. Oak Mountain; 4-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 6.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207

3. Briarwood; 6-0; 171

4. Hartselle; 6-0; 148

5. Helena; 6-0; 115

6. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 106

7. Jackson-Olin; 5-0; 68

8. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 67

9. McAdory; 5-1; 56

10. Hueytown; 5-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Opelika (3-3) 15, Homewood (4-1) 5, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 4, Northridge (6-0) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (17); 5-0; 248

2. Pleasant Grove (5); 4-1; 213

3. Leeds; 6-0; 173

4. Alexandria; 5-0; 153

5. Guntersville; 5-1; 105

6. Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 104

7. UMS-Wright; 4-1; 101

8. Russellville; 5-1; 42

9. Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 39

10. Parker; 5-0; 37

Others receiving votes: Greenville (4-1) 12, Andalusia (4-2) 10, Ardmore (5-0) 9, St. Paul's (2-3) 5, Boaz (5-1) 1, Center Point (4-2) 1, Fairview (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Handley (19); 4-0; 251

2. Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 195

3. Vigor; 5-0; 177

4. American Chr. (1); 4-1; 164

5. Williamson; 4-2; 101

6. Northside; 4-1; 98

7. West Limestone; 4-1; 70

8. Central-Florence; 6-0; 64

9. Gordo; 4-2; 62

10. Brooks; 5-0; 26

Others receiving votes: St. James (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (4-1) 11, Randolph (6-0) 11, West Blocton (5-0) 5, Etowah (3-2) 2, St. Michael (4-1) 2, Bibb Co. (4-2) 1, Jackson (4-2) 1, Priceville (4-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261

2. Piedmont (1); 5-0; 195

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 182

4. Flomaton; 4-0; 150

5. Trinity; 5-0; 128

6. Opp; 5-1; 94

7. Winfield; 6-0; 73

8. Plainview; 4-1; 63

9. Lauderdale Co.; 6-0; 27

10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Saks (5-1) 22, T.R. Miller (4-2) 16, Bayside Aca. (4-2) 10, Excel (4-1) 4, Wicksburg (5-1) 2, Geraldine (3-2) 1, Southside-Selma (4-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clarke Co. (10); 4-1; 220

2. Lanett (8); 4-2; 204

3. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-2; 167

4. Ariton (2); 6-0; 157

5. Elba; 5-1; 147

6. Falkville; 4-1; 100

7. Spring Garden; 4-1; 84

8. Cleveland; 4-1; 61

9. Southeastern-Blount; 5-0; 28

10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 20

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (3-1) 15, Leroy (4-1) 12, Geneva Co. (3-2) 11, Luverne (4-0) 9, Sand Rock (4-1) 6, Aliceville (4-2) 4, Midfield (4-1) 4, B.B. Comer (4-2) 3, Tanner (4-2) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (15); 4-0; 241

2. Sweet Water (7); 5-0; 218

3. Maplesville; 6-0; 177

4. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 124

5. Notasulga; 5-0; 121

6. Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93

7. Wadley; 6-0; 91

8. Millry; 4-1; 79

9. Loachapoka; 3-1; 42

10. Keith; 5-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (5-1) 16, Samson (5-1) 13, Sumiton Chr. (4-1) 4.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (21); 5-0; 261

2. Autauga Aca. (1); 5-0; 199

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 178

4. Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 128

5. Glenwood; 3-2; 123

6. Sparta; 5-0; 114

7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 92

8. Patrician; 3-2; 65

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 45

10. Morgan Aca.; 3-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (3-2) 14, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 10, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-3) 5.

Football
ASWA

just now
