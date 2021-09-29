ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 7

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 6-0; 264
2. Hoover; 6-0; 195
3. Auburn; 6-0; 176
4. Central-Phenix City; 6-0; 154
5. Theodore; 5-0; 126
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 111
7. James Clemens; 6-0; 92
8. Fairhope; 4-1; 55
9. Enterprise; 5-1; 39
10. Oak Mountain; 4-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 6.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207
3. Briarwood; 6-0; 171
4. Hartselle; 6-0; 148
5. Helena; 6-0; 115
6. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 106
7. Jackson-Olin; 5-0; 68
8. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 67
9. McAdory; 5-1; 56
10. Hueytown; 5-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Opelika (3-3) 15, Homewood (4-1) 5, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 4, Northridge (6-0) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 5-0; 248
2. Pleasant Grove (5); 4-1; 213
3. Leeds; 6-0; 173
4. Alexandria; 5-0; 153
5. Guntersville; 5-1; 105
6. Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 104
7. UMS-Wright; 4-1; 101
8. Russellville; 5-1; 42
9. Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 39
10. Parker; 5-0; 37
Others receiving votes: Greenville (4-1) 12, Andalusia (4-2) 10, Ardmore (5-0) 9, St. Paul's (2-3) 5, Boaz (5-1) 1, Center Point (4-2) 1, Fairview (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (19); 4-0; 251
2. Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 195
3. Vigor; 5-0; 177
4. American Chr. (1); 4-1; 164
5. Williamson; 4-2; 101
6. Northside; 4-1; 98
7. West Limestone; 4-1; 70
8. Central-Florence; 6-0; 64
9. Gordo; 4-2; 62
10. Brooks; 5-0; 26
Others receiving votes: St. James (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (4-1) 11, Randolph (6-0) 11, West Blocton (5-0) 5, Etowah (3-2) 2, St. Michael (4-1) 2, Bibb Co. (4-2) 1, Jackson (4-2) 1, Priceville (4-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 5-0; 195
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 182
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 150
5. Trinity; 5-0; 128
6. Opp; 5-1; 94
7. Winfield; 6-0; 73
8. Plainview; 4-1; 63
9. Lauderdale Co.; 6-0; 27
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Saks (5-1) 22, T.R. Miller (4-2) 16, Bayside Aca. (4-2) 10, Excel (4-1) 4, Wicksburg (5-1) 2, Geraldine (3-2) 1, Southside-Selma (4-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (10); 4-1; 220
2. Lanett (8); 4-2; 204
3. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-2; 167
4. Ariton (2); 6-0; 157
5. Elba; 5-1; 147
6. Falkville; 4-1; 100
7. Spring Garden; 4-1; 84
8. Cleveland; 4-1; 61
9. Southeastern-Blount; 5-0; 28
10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 20
Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (3-1) 15, Leroy (4-1) 12, Geneva Co. (3-2) 11, Luverne (4-0) 9, Sand Rock (4-1) 6, Aliceville (4-2) 4, Midfield (4-1) 4, B.B. Comer (4-2) 3, Tanner (4-2) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (15); 4-0; 241
2. Sweet Water (7); 5-0; 218
3. Maplesville; 6-0; 177
4. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 124
5. Notasulga; 5-0; 121
6. Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93
7. Wadley; 6-0; 91
8. Millry; 4-1; 79
9. Loachapoka; 3-1; 42
10. Keith; 5-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (5-1) 16, Samson (5-1) 13, Sumiton Chr. (4-1) 4.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (21); 5-0; 261
2. Autauga Aca. (1); 5-0; 199
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 178
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 128
5. Glenwood; 3-2; 123
6. Sparta; 5-0; 114
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 92
8. Patrician; 3-2; 65
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 45
10. Morgan Aca.; 3-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (3-2) 14, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 10, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-3) 5.