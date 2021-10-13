    • October 13, 2021
    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 9

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 9

    The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
    The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

    CLASS 7A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Thompson (20); 8-0; 240

    2. Hoover; 8-0; 179

    3. Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161

    4. Auburn; 6-1; 126

    5. James Clemens; 8-0; 113

    6. Fairhope; 6-1; 105

    7. Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71

    8. Theodore; 6-1; 68

    9. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57

    10. Enterprise; 6-2; 12

    Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1.

    CLASS 6A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237

    2. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181

    3. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139

    4. Helena; 8-0; 134

    5. Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117

    6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101

    7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73

    8. Saraland; 6-2; 71

    9. Hueytown; 6-1; 56

    10. Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15

    Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3.

    CLASS 5A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230

    2. Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187

    3. Leeds; 8-0; 156

    4. Alexandria; 7-0; 143

    5. Guntersville; 6-1; 103

    6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102

    7. UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92

    8. Russellville; 6-1; 56

    9. Greenville; 6-1; 32

    10. Parker; 6-1; 22

    Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1.

    CLASS 4A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Handley (17); 6-0; 228

    2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180

    3. Vigor; 7-0; 160

    4. American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150

    5. Northside; 5-1; 108

    6. Brooks; 7-0; 95

    7. Gordo; 5-2; 89

    8. St. James; 6-1; 56

    9. West Limestone; 5-2; 30

    10. Jackson; 6-2; 20

    Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1.

    CLASS 3A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240

    2. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180

    3. Trinity; 7-0; 144

    4. Piedmont; 6-1; 123

    5. Opp; 7-1; 115

    6. Winfield; 8-0; 113

    7. Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69

    8. Saks; 7-1; 50

    9. Flomaton; 5-1; 44

    10. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39

    Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1.

    CLASS 2A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216

    2. Lanett (5); 6-2; 190

    3. Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159

    4. Ariton (1); 8-0; 148

    5. Elba; 7-1; 122

    6. *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93

    7. *Cleveland; 5-2; 73

    8. G.W. Long; 5-1; 51

    9. Leroy; 6-1; 43

    10. Luverne; 6-0; 19

    Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1.

    *--Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players.

    CLASS 1A

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Brantley (16); 6-0; 227

    2. Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190

    3. Maplesville; 7-0; 163

    4. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138

    5. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107

    6. Wadley; 8-0; 104

    7. Notasulga; 6-1; 71

    8. Keith; 6-1; 59

    9. Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40

    10. Millry; 5-2; 15

    Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1.

    AISA

    Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

    1. Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237

    2. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171

    3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169

    4. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138

    5. Glenwood; 5-2; 114

    6. Sparta; 6-0; 102

    7. Patrician; 5-2; 82

    8. Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63

    9. Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33

    10. Macon-East; 5-3; 26

    Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.

    ASWA

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 9

