ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings

The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points.

* team played in a different classification last year

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252

2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177

3. Auburn; 10-3; 152

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148

5. Hoover; 12-1; 140

6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99

7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84

8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52

9. Baker; 7-4; 32

10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252

2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172

3. Saraland; 10-3; 143

4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121

5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98

6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92

8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60

9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26

10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25

Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222

2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202

3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102

5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76

6. Leeds; 10-2; 75

7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72

8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69

9. Russellville; 9-3; 63

10. Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45

Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167

2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161

3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145

4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122

5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112

6. Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103

7. Jackson; 11-3; 95

8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77

9. Etowah; 6-5; 47

10. Anniston; 5-5; 44

Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252

2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112

3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106

4. Opp; 9-3; 100

5. Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87

6. St. James*; 10-2; 86

7. Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83

9. Winfield; 12-1; 69

10. Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68

Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230

2. Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202

3. Lanett; 10-3; 143

4. Ariton; 10-2; 142

5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115

6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75

7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69

8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53

9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52

10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44

Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170

2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167

3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153

4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151

5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129

6. Elba*; 10-2; 108

7. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107

8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63

9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56

10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27

Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts



1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249

2. Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172

3. Patrician; 8-3; 152

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142

5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113

6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85

7. Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84

8. Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83

9. Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57

10. Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24

Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1.