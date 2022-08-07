Skip to main content
ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points.

* team played in a different classification last year

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252

2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177

3. Auburn; 10-3; 152

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148

5. Hoover; 12-1; 140

6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99

7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84

8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52

9. Baker; 7-4; 32

10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252

2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172

3. Saraland; 10-3; 143

4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121

5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98

6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92

8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60

9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26

10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25

Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222

2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202

3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102

5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76

6. Leeds; 10-2; 75

7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72

8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69

9. Russellville; 9-3; 63

10. Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45

Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167

2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161

3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145

4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122

5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112

6. Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103

7. Jackson; 11-3; 95

8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77

9. Etowah; 6-5; 47

10. Anniston; 5-5; 44

Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252

2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112

3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106

4. Opp; 9-3; 100

5. Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87

6. St. James*; 10-2; 86

7. Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83

9. Winfield; 12-1; 69

10. Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68

Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230

2. Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202

3. Lanett; 10-3; 143

4. Ariton; 10-2; 142

5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115

6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75

7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69

8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53

9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52

10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44

Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170

2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167

3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153

4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151

5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129

6. Elba*; 10-2; 108

7. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107

8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63

9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56

10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27

Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249

2. Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172

3. Patrician; 8-3; 152

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142

5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113

6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85

7. Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84

8. Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83

9. Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57

10. Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24

Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1.

