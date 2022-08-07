ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings
The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points.
* team played in a different classification last year
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252
2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177
3. Auburn; 10-3; 152
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148
5. Hoover; 12-1; 140
6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99
7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84
8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52
9. Baker; 7-4; 32
10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172
3. Saraland; 10-3; 143
4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121
5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98
6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92
8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60
9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26
10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222
2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202
3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102
5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76
6. Leeds; 10-2; 75
7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72
8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69
9. Russellville; 9-3; 63
10. Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167
2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161
3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145
4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122
5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112
6. Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103
7. Jackson; 11-3; 95
8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77
9. Etowah; 6-5; 47
10. Anniston; 5-5; 44
Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252
2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106
4. Opp; 9-3; 100
5. Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87
6. St. James*; 10-2; 86
7. Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83
9. Winfield; 12-1; 69
10. Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68
Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230
2. Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202
3. Lanett; 10-3; 143
4. Ariton; 10-2; 142
5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115
6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75
7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69
8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53
9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52
10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170
2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167
3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153
4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151
5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129
6. Elba*; 10-2; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107
8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63
9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249
2. Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172
3. Patrician; 8-3; 152
4. Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142
5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113
6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85
7. Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84
8. Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83
9. Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57
10. Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1.